Kenny Mason Drops Off Three-Song EP "HIGHWAY 9"

As we all know very well by know, the Atlanta rap scene may be the most crowded pool of talent in the country. There are so many artists that are similar and talk about the same things. However, do not be fooled. There are a fair amount who like to experiment and try to put their twist on the trap sound. One of the names that fit that bill is Kenny Mason. The RCA Record signee has been putting out music since 2016.

Edwin Kenneth Green Jr. did not truly pop off till the 2020s decade, though. He has been more well known for his contributions to tracks. But, he definitely has his own slaps as well. Mason has worked with the likes of JID, J. Cole, Denzel Curry, and more.

Listen To HIGHWAY 9 By Kenny Mason

On his projects though, he usually keeps the features low or has none at all. The latter is the case for his newest EP, HIGHWAY 9. These are all fresh songs that play into Kenny's strengths. "PULP FICTION" stands out a little bit more than "FACTS" and "OFF THE RIP." It has a guitar-laced instrumental that adds a little extra personality to the song. All in all, they are agreeable songs that fans will be pleased with.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP, HIGHWAY 9, by Kenny Mason? Is this his best shortened collection of tracks that he has put out? How would you rank the three songs in order from worst to best? Do you think he is one of the best up-an-coming rappers in the Atlanta rap scene? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kenny Mason. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best project releases throughout the week.

HIGHWAY 9 Tracklist:

FACTS PULP FICTION OFF THE RIP

