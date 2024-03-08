Kenny Mason Gears Up For New Album With Two Singles "Jumpin In" & "Us"

2023 was undoubtedly a busy year for Kenny Mason. The Atlanta-born performer unveiled his EP 6 back in March, kicking off the rollout with a vampire-inspired single, "Dracula." From there, he unveiled various episodes of a documentary-style series called Pup Files on YouTube. The project followed him around as he toured, did interviews, hit the studio, and more.

Mason finished off the year with a 3-pack dubbed Highway 9, which included tracks "Off The Rip," "Pulp Fiction," and "Facts." Following the release, he unveiled an accompanying music video and extended version of "Facts." Now, the hitmaker is preparing to drop yet another full-length project, 9.

Kenny Mason's 9 Drops On March 14

The album is scheduled to arrive on March 14, 2024. To give fans a taste of what's to come, the 29-year-old has shared two new singles, "Jumpin In" and "Us." The first track arrives alongside a mellow accompanying visual, which sees Mason spit melancholy lyrics into a payphone. The laid-back track features bars about diving headfirst into one's endeavors, grounded by a relaxed beat and soulful sample.

"Jumpin In" starkly contrasts with Mason's other latest offering, "Us," in which the musician makes full use of his vocal abilities. In "Us," listeners hear Mason reflect on coming up in "a cold world," and feeling as though he's starting to become a part of it. So far, fans are loving his latest release, and can't wait to hear more.

Kenny Mason Channels His Inner Rock Star On "Us"

Quotable Lyrics:

Eyes up, I'm ahead of the curve

Parked truck on the edge of the curb

Sparked up, b*tch, I'm ready to surge

Racked up, b*tch, I'm ready to burn

