Kenny Mason Gears Up For New Album With Two Singles "Jumpin In" & "Us"

"9" arrives on March 14.

Caroline Fisher
2023 was undoubtedly a busy year for Kenny Mason. The Atlanta-born performer unveiled his EP 6 back in March, kicking off the rollout with a vampire-inspired single, "Dracula." From there, he unveiled various episodes of a documentary-style series called Pup Files on YouTube. The project followed him around as he toured, did interviews, hit the studio, and more.

Mason finished off the year with a 3-pack dubbed Highway 9, which included tracks "Off The Rip," "Pulp Fiction," and "Facts." Following the release, he unveiled an accompanying music video and extended version of "Facts." Now, the hitmaker is preparing to drop yet another full-length project, 9.

Kenny Mason's 9 Drops On March 14

The album is scheduled to arrive on March 14, 2024. To give fans a taste of what's to come, the 29-year-old has shared two new singles, "Jumpin In" and "Us." The first track arrives alongside a mellow accompanying visual, which sees Mason spit melancholy lyrics into a payphone. The laid-back track features bars about diving headfirst into one's endeavors, grounded by a relaxed beat and soulful sample.

"Jumpin In" starkly contrasts with Mason's other latest offering, "Us," in which the musician makes full use of his vocal abilities. In "Us," listeners hear Mason reflect on coming up in "a cold world," and feeling as though he's starting to become a part of it. So far, fans are loving his latest release, and can't wait to hear more.

Kenny Mason Channels His Inner Rock Star On "Us"

What do you think of Kenny Mason's new tracks? Will you be adding "Jumpin In" or "Us" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from Kenny Mason when he drops 9? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Eyes up, I'm ahead of the curve
Parked truck on the edge of the curb
Sparked up, b*tch, I'm ready to surge
Racked up, b*tch, I'm ready to burn

