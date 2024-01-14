Kenny Mason & Paris Texas Take Little Bank On New Single "Big Bank" With Billy Lemos: Stream

When you think about the best names in alternative rap right now, Paris Texas and Kenny Mason likely top that list. Moreover, they've released idiosyncratic, zany, confident, and aggressive projects, singles, and visual efforts that display their versatility and tendency to merge worlds of alt-rock, grunge, and indie with fiery verses. If you want examples, look no further than the former's 2023 album, MID AIR, and the Atlanta native's recent extended single, "FACTS." However, they have a new collaboration together titled "Big Bank," which Iowa creative Billy Lemos produced. As such, let this be your intro if you've never heard of them before... and if you have, you probably already bumped this.

Furthermore, you might already know that this is a single for Pigeons & Planes' upcoming See You Next Year 2. This will be their second compilation album partnered with Big A** Kids, distributed by ADA, that will also feature Monte Booker, AG Club, ICECOLDBISHOP, and many more. But back to "Big Bank": the driving, synthetic drum beat leads the way for soaring synth pads, and for charismatic, slightly subdued, but nonetheless energized performances. Kenny Mason switches between various cadences and flows here, whereas Paris Texas' Louie Pastel and Felix flow with ease with some witty bars sprinkled in. They've definitely come a long way since "Cyanide," and 2024 will only hold greater things.

Paris Texas, Kenny Mason & Billy Lemos' "Big Bank": Stream

Meanwhile, following 2023's HIGHWAY 9 EP and assisting Denzel Curry on "SKED," Kenny Mason is also going to excel this year, no doubt. It's exciting to see artists like him, Paris Texas, and Billy Lemos take many different approaches to these genre blends, especially when these styles have been around for so long. Hopefully there's more material just like this on See You Next Year 2, and we see these stars rise to the heights they're capable of overcoming. If you haven't heard "Big Bank" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Also, for more great music releases around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

I bet she likes 100 Gecs, he wants to talk red pills,

I know you're never having sex, I went to sleep in the car,

Then I woke up on a jet, then I woke up to some neck,

These diamonds on my neck are wet, I finally got out of debt, let's go

