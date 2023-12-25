25 Best Rap Albums Of 2023

Overall, there were a ton of incredible projects that could be considered the best rap albums of 2023. However, this year, we have decided to narrow our list to 25. It is a nice coincidence that this list is being released on Christmas, December 25th. Coincidences aside, choosing the albums for this list was no easy task. A lot of great stuff came out from all corners of the hip-hop world. Whether you like Southern rap, trap, experimental hip-hop, boom bap, or even jazz, there was a lot to be excited about. Having said that, let's get right into our list, starting with some Honorable Mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Paris Texas - MID AIR

Paris Texas are able to merge rap and punk in a way that is truly interesting. Their musical chops are phenomenal and they know how to craft something catchy yet blood-pumping. If you aren't familiar with the group, you need to change that, immediately. This album was a pleasant surprise that you need to listen to right away.

Boldy James - Indiana Jones

Boldy James has been at it for a while, and with each new project, he is able to give us something phenomenal. Overall, Indiana Jones was yet another example of this. The artist had a busy 2023, and we imagine his 2024 will be similar. We're just glad he gave us highlights like this.

Bas - We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F*cked Up

Bas is an artist who has never been afraid to take risks and be the artist he wants to be. On We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F*cked Up, Bas gives us an album packed with political messages and uplifting bars. There are phenomenal features here, including more than a few from none other than J. Cole. Overall, this is an album that is well worth your time.

McKinley Dixon - Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?

McKinley Dixon is an artist who merges genres and is able to craft a sound that is truly unique. Overall, his album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? is another project that can be described as a nice surprise. It is one that takes you on a musical journey and offers insight into who Dixon is as an artist. This is an album you should absolutely be giving a chance. You may just come away a fan.

25. Gunna - a gift & a curse

In a notable departure from industry norms, Gunna made it clear with a gift & a curse that he’s not afraid to be the lone wolf. Despite a year of trials and tribulations including battling snitching allegations and jail time … essentially with the entire internet against him, Gunna harbored those feelings and materialized it to create some of his best work to-date. Unfazed by the prevailing industry sentiment, he meticulously crafted and told his story. Across a comprehensive 15-track span, Gunna dives into his legal entanglements, incarceration, subsequent release, and the ramifications that came within both the industry and his fanbase.

A gift & a curse stands out not only for its incredible production, but also for its notable absence of features. The deliberate solo journey allows Gunna to take center stage, showcasing his versatility as an artist. He offers his raw and unfiltered perspective on the challenges faced by the YSL collective and labelmate Young Thug. This bold move adds depth to the album, weaving a narrative that extends beyond the beats and melodies. In fact, the album recently received Gold certification from the RIAA. The recognition comes on the heels of chart-topping hits like "fukumean.” Overall, he skillfully converted his misfortune into a compelling narrative, showcasing a remarkable ability for storytelling that struck a chord with audiences.

- Tallie Spencer

24. Doja Cat - Scarlet

Doja Cat made a lot of enemies in 2023. She made a total 180 after her eye-raising actions and comments online. Because of this people started to think she was losing it mentally and she became a villain in a way. However, Doja was unbothered as she continued to stray away from the radio-friendly pop-rap material that so many adored her for. Scarlet, her fourth album, took a more focused approach topically. Even though you do have more easy-going cuts like “Paint The Town Red,” and “Agora Hills,” she wanted to get into her rapping bag. Honestly, it was the right decision. “F*** The Girls (FTG)” and “97,” for example, showcased how entertaining she is in this mode. This album is essentially a big middle finger to all of the doubters, and we were here for it.

- Zachary Horvath

23. Ken Carson - A Great Chaos

Ken Carson is an interesting artist with a co-sign from one of rap music's most reclusive acts. Of course, that recluse is none other than Playboi Carti. Carti's Opium label boasts some massive artists, and Carson has proven to be the standout. With A Great Chaos, Carson cements himself as a Carti protege. However, if Carti is for Gen Z, then Carson is the Gen Alpha equivalent. An artist whose beats are viral TikTok sounds that somehow transcend some of the cringe-worthy qualities that come with such a platform.

There is something hypnotic about this album. Overall, it is an album filled with wild production and the vocals to match. Sure, Carson's bars are rudimentary, but they are easy to sing along with. He has a knack for catchy vocal lines and bars that will get stuck in your head for days and even weeks on end. This is an album for the youth. Not everyone is going to get it, but that's okay. It's a project that does a good job of encapsulating a certain subgenre within hip-hop right now, and it deserves some spotlight.

- Alex Cole

22. Nas - Magic 2

In July of this year, Nas provided his fans with Magic 2, the eagerly-anticipated sequel to his 2021 album Magic. Once again enlisting Hit-Boy for the LP, the 50-year-old NYC native flexes his prolificacy, inviting listeners back to a familiarly ominous soundscape while continuing to play with new styles and sounds. His signature storytelling prowess remains on full display, serving as a reminder that his decades-long career has only worked to expand his skills and capacity. Despite an abundance of releases, Nas managed to introduce new elements and sounds to the project, which he followed up with Magic 3 in September.

- Caroline Fisher

21. Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

When artists go global, some of that early magic of their come-up can be lost, whether sonically or when it comes to connecting with their OG fanbase. Bad Bunny, though, displayed no such issues while returning to his roots on nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Rather than continue his kitchen sink approach to reggaetón and Latine music that made him a superstar, he delivered what he promised “pa’ las babies” on his last album– his biggest yet– Un Verano Sin Ti: a Latine trap throwback. By honing in on his desires and channeling his thoughts on fame, he gave his die-hards an endlessly replayable, focused, and absolute blast of a record.

Despite the years since he’s fully immersed himself in Latine trap, Benito’s still got it. He has some hilarious wordplay and descriptions throughout, some heartfelt moments (especially the opening cut), charismatic vocal performances in every lane, and some stank-face-inducing bars. The features all do a fantastic job, from rising exponents to Boricua legends, and Bad Bunny and his production team (Tainy, MAG, La Paciencia, and so on) find a wealth of variety and curious sounds within this trap backdrop. There’s even a “Codeine Crazy” sample, and also a couple of reggaetón and pop songs to engagingly break up the theme. nadie sabe is some of El Conejo Malo’s best material to date, with innovations into darker sounds and a refreshing revisit of what made us fall in love with him to begin with. Otro como él nace en el próximo siglo.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

20. Westside Gunn - And Then You Prayed For Me

Westside Gunn dropped his fifth and final album, And Then You Pray For Me, in October of this year. The project sees the Buffalo native take a theatrical approach to traditional Griselda grime, and serves as a follow-up to his 2020 effort, Pray for Paris. The LP features an array of guest artists, including Jeezy, Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla Sign, as well as frequent collaborators Conway the Machine and Benny The Butcher. He strikes a balance between grandiosity and sincerity, falling back on his signature sound while still incorporating enough new elements for the album to stand out in his discography.

- Caroline Fisher

19. Yeat - Afterlyfe

Yeat has been one of the more unique artists of the last couple of years. He burst onto the scene with wild flows and incomprehensible lyrics. Overall, he was an underground darling who eventually found his way to the mainstream. Most chronically offline people only know him from Drake's "IDGAF." However, he is worth checking out in his entirety. Afterlyfe is a very good example of this. While it may not have the same cult following as his previous work, this is easily his best foray into becoming "established." Everything here still has that signature Yeat sound, except now it is a lot more refined.

A big difference between this album and some of Yeat's others is that this one sees Yeat taking on various alter egos. He raps from shifting perspectives and it directly changes his inflections and overall voice. Not to mention, on songs like "Nun I'd Change," he gives us cyberpunk aesthetics that go over extremely well. His sound is futuristic and it is one that fans have resonated with. Now that his producer BNYX has also found stardom, they will surely be a dynamic duo for years to come.

- Alex Cole

18. Larry June & The Alchemist - The Great Escape

Larry June has been prolifically releasing material for years now but he seemed to achieve a bit of a breakthrough moment on The Great Escape. Following hype from his 2022 album Spaceships on the Blade he had the chance to work with legendary producer The Alchemist and leaned into his most patient and relaxed stylings. His reserved demeanor is a great accompaniment for Alc’s brightest vibes spinning vintage keys into short irresistible loops for Larry to rap over.

Also worth mentioning is the impressive roster of collaborators the pair manage to pull. Sporting features from Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Slum Village, Boldly James, Evidence, Wiz Khalifa, Jay Worthy, Joey Bada$$, and Curren$y Great Escape achieves an impressive amount of sonic variety throughout. The rapper and producer do an excellent job at blending not only their own styles but also the impressive caliber of guests, into something cohesively smooth and infectious.

- Lavender Alexandria

17. Young Nudy - Gumbo

Young Nudy is an artist who has always delivered consistently solid projects. Overall, he has a great reputation in the Atlanta rap game. With co-signs from Pi'erre Bourne and 21 Savage, Nudy has given us great tracks and cohesive albums. In 2023, he did that yet again with Gumbo. The album art here depicts all sorts of foods, and that is exactly what you get with the song titles. Every single song is named after a food or food item. It's a fun concept and in execution, it just works.

Nudy has a monotone flow that is typically placed over ethereal production that transports you to another planet. That is especially true of Gumbo and its hit tracks. For instance, "Peaches & Eggplants" with 21 Savage was an immediate viral hit. From Nudy's nonchalant yet threatening aura to 21's signature flows, this track was a standout. Moreover, it even got a remix from Latto and Sexyy Red. The rest of the album is fantastic as well and serves as a reminder of the growth Nudy has given us as an artist over the past few years.

- Alex Cole

16. Killer Mike - Michael

This year, Killer Mike unveiled his first solo album in over a decade, Michael. Boasting various high-profile features from the likes of Andre 3000, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, and more, it’s put the Atlanta-born performer in the running for three Grammys. Listeners hear him unpack and examine his upbringing, leaning sonically into influences of gospel, soul, funk, and blues. Killer Mike calls the project his musical “come home moment,” serving as something of a prequel to the rest of his discography. He takes an introspective approach to tackling themes of religion, loss, triumph, and Blackness, marking a pivotal milestone in his career.

- Caroline Fisher

15. Sexyy Red - Hood Hottest Princess

What more can be said about Sexyy Red at this point? The rapper is on tour right now and she is selling out crowds, all while pregnant. It's been an impressive year for her and a lot of it boils down to the sheer success of Hood Hottest Princess. Simply put, this is an album full of bangers. The three big singles to come out of this album are "Hellcats SRTs," "SkeeYee," and "Pound Town." Overall, these are some of the hardest tracks to drop this year. While some will nitpick the bars or say Sexyy Red is the downfall of hip-hop, it's important to pause for a second and assess the music fairly.

Listen to any song off of Hood Hottest Princess and you will hear and MC oozing with charisma. Everything Sexyy raps is delivered with extreme confidence. It makes for hilarious bars and imagery that you just don't get from other rappers. Her place in the game is unique and Hood Hottest Princess reaffirms that. Of all of the albums to drop in this specific lane, this is by far the best. Sexyy Red has an opportunity to become a superstar and while some don't like it, the people have already spoken. We can't wait to see what she does next.

- Alex Cole

14. Travis Scott - Utopia

One of the most eagerly-awaited hip-hop albums in the past five years, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA exceedingly delivers on the sonic front. While the Houston rapper is not a lyrical miracle, his flows and melodies keep you interested. There are plenty of standout tracks like “MODERN JAM,” the more introspective “MY EYES,” and the earworm that is “I KNOW ?” are a few to name. The main talking point is how much Travis borrows and maybe even bites from Kanye West’s YEEZUS. A few of the songs here were even Donda throwaways. There is some validity, but he had a hand during those recording sessions in 2013. It is not an original sound, but Travis manages to put his spin on it. He created some grand soundscapes with this record, and it was refreshing to see him go in a different direction nonetheless.

- Zachary Horvath

13. Talib Kweli & Madlib - Liberation 2

Talib Kweli and Madlib‘s latest effort, Liberation 2, may not have been heard by nearly as many fans as it should have, but the project remains one of the best of 2023. Released as a sequel to their 2007 collaboration, it’s only available to stream on Luminary, a subscription-based podcast network. Across Liberation 2’s 16 tracks, Kweli and Madlib work with Pink Siifu, Q-Tip, and Westside Gunn, among others, even landing a posthumous feature from Mac Miller and a collaboration with Seun Kuti, the son of Fela Kuti. It’s a long-awaited reunion for the ever-busy duo, who have been putting out albums with everyone but each other over the last 16 years.

- Cole Blake

12. Genesis Owusu - Struggler

Who knew that an album about a cockroach trying not to get stomped by God could be so vibrant, potent, and fun? Such is the balancing act that Genesis Owusu masters on STRUGGLER, which is equally groovy, downtrodden, hopeful, and powerful. The musical influences here certainly point to that versatility: soulful guitar, cavernous drums, dense synths, and a unique fusion of soul, hip-hop, rock, funk, alternative, and so much more. In comparison to his last album Smiling with No Teeth, this project is a little more consistent and fusional in its musical style rather than assorted. As such, the Australian artist portrays themes of identity, exploitation, absurdism, resistance, and perseverance with more clarity and intent.

In fact, during an interview with CD 92.9 FM, Genesis Owusus explained how he felt like this album came forth as a fiction inspired by work like Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis rather than him documenting his own experience, which makes this project that much more exploratory and narrative. His verses still exude a lot of charisma, humor, and passion despite the largely conflict-centered themes that he touches on. It’s a very propulsive approach, with rock jams, anthemic choruses, and darker moments of tension broken up by bright spots of catchy melodies and sweet instrumentation. Overall, there’s just as much to chew on sonically as there is lyrically on here, and you’ll find something new about each aspect with every listen. Of all the genre-fusing albums this year, STRUGGLER is among the most idiosyncratic.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

11. Danny Brown - Quaranta

If you’re making a list of the most dominant, definitive, and dexterous rappers of 2023, Danny Brown has a stronger case than the very large majority of MCs. Leading the way in that regard is his new album Quaranta, a sequel to 2011’s XXX that chronicles what he’s learned and gone through since then. The Detroit spitter has a lot to mourn, celebrate, and break down, whether it’s aging within the rap game and life as a whole, his addiction struggles, or his ability to connect with others. On this project, he tackles it all with blunt honesty, more versatility than ever before, down-to-earth focus, and a still-persistent drive to do it better than anyone else. That last quality is what sets it apart from other albums about age, death, legacy, and personal growth.



Furthermore, the 42-year-old may have released experimental and abrasive material before, but this is easily his strongest left hook in his entire career. He swaps out his beloved yelpy performances for measured verses for most of this LP, and rides more grounded, psychedelic, quiet, and woozily low-key beats. With this renewed restraint, Danny Brown makes his perspective impossible to tune out on every song, even when he’s getting wilder. All this makes Quaranta a cathartic, vulnerable, and expertly assembled must-listen from this year, and one of its most important releases. It’s certainly the most important in the Bruiser Brigade boss’s run so far, a ride that he’s looking forward to enjoying fruitfully with a newfound peace.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

10. Mick Jenkins - The Patience

Mick Jenkins’ new album doesn’t stick around for very long, but it doesn’t need to. His signature hard-hitting style is present from the very first moments on the album and it maintains that presence throughout the half hour of material presented. Along the way a quartet of similarly intense rappers contribute to the absolute bar-fest. Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, JID, and Vic Mensa all contribute to an impressive caliber of performance throughout.

In particular Mick delivers some of his most impressive lyrical performances to date across the album. In an opening verse of the standout track “Sitting Ducks” he spins a word-bending series of bars around an icy thumping instrumental that matches his intensity. With relatively short songs across the album Mick and his collaborators show their focus. The lack of many notable hooks or much of any downtime between verses presents a tightly packed saga of rap excellence.

- Lavender Alexandria

9. Key Glock - Glockoma 2

Key Glock's Glockoma 2 album showcases the determination and drive of the Memphis rapper. The album debuted at a No. 13 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and serves as a follow-up to his 2018 mixtape Glockoma. Throughout the 15-track project, Key Glock delivers hard-hitting bars. In addition, he notably mourns the loss of his close friend and one of the most influential people in his career, Young Dolph. This resilience fuels his output, maintaining his apparent productivity throughout the project.

It delivers a compelling mix of distinctive Memphis rap vibes, which his fans appreciate. A supporting tour for the project was announced, amplifying the anticipated impact with scheduled dates from March to April earlier this year. Key Glock strategically unveiled details, including the track listing, on social media, building anticipation leading up to the album's release. Additionally, he expanded it by adding a deluxe edition, which was also well-received by the masses.

- Tallie Spencer

8. Black Thought & El Michels - Glorious Game

Black Thought is on one of the most impressive runs in all of rap music. The Roots’ rapper started the decade with the final chapter of his impressive Streams Of Thought series and pivoted to something that’s somehow even more impressive. Last year’s Cheat Codes saw him crossing paths with superproducer Danger Mouse and the two made a project that lives up to its name. So it’s no surprise that Black Thought came back with something excellent this year, but it’s may still come as a surprise JUST how good Glorious Game is.

Teaming up with jazz and soul group El Michels Affair is a match made in absolute heaven. Over vintage cinematic soul and warm inviting jazz instrumentals, Black Thought simply has to do his thing as one of rap’s definitive veterans. What he delivers is a series of meditations built around the wisdom and perspective he’s grown over decades of writing and performing. With his pen game as sharp as ever and a handful of dynamic vocal features on board throughout the record they craft a patient, meditative, and deeply rewarding sonic experience with Glorious Game.

- Lavender Alexandria

7. Billy Woods & Kenny Segal - Maps

Rapper billy woods and producer Kenny Segal first teamed up in 2019 for their collab album Hiding Places. While the project was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, both artists have grown so much in such a short time that their second collaboration felt somehow overdue. But on Maps the gloves are fully off. Neither artist has ever been shy about their artistic direction or sonic ambitions, but they wander further than ever before together.

Sporting features from underground rap sensations like Danny Brown, Quelle Chris, Aesop Rock, and woods’ Armand Hammer partner E L U C I D, Maps is a living and breathing experimental rap affair. On some tracks here billy reaches for some of the most emotional and exasperated vocals he’s ever recorded. Then on the very next song Kenny spins an obscure sample or irresistible interpolation into a beat that sounds unlike anything he’s ever made before. That dueling creative spirit makes this album refreshingly varied and an entirely different listening experience every time.

- Lavender Alexandria

6. MIKE - Burning Desire

MIKE has been on a steady climb through the underground hip-hop scene for years at this point, having honed his craft through various collaborations with veteran artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Wiki, and more, as well as hosting his annual Young World festival at Bed-Stuy’s Herbert Von King Park. In turn, he was more prepared than ever to release a project as rich and sprawling as the 25-song, Burning Desire. Across its 50-minute runtime, MIKE flexes his always impressive lyrical chops over some of the most animated beats he’s rapped over yet. Highlights in that vein include “Zap!” and “African Sex Freak Fantasy,” but it’s not the only lane in which MIKE works on Burning Desire. On the “plz don’t cut my wings,” and “Let’s Have a Ball,” for instance, his emotional candor takes center stage.

- Cole Blake

5. Veeze - GANGER

Detroit rapper Veeze has had one of the most incredible years of any artist. Overall, this is mainly thanks to his album Ganger which was a hit from the jump. Singles like GOMD and the ensuing Lil Uzi Vert remix certainly helped bolster the album's cache. However, it was Veeze himself who ended up wowing fans with his incredible charisma and his off-the-wall beat selection. Diving into this project, you get hit with the tripped-out psychedelic sounds of "Not A Drill." The artist raps over this production with a sense of despair masked by his clever bars and monotone delivery.

As the project continues, that despair comes back thematically as Veeze drops a plethora of bars about being high out of his mind. He is entrenching himself in chaos but he plays it off with the hilarious bars that consistently have you doing a double take. The production of every single song is magical and it helps convey the emotions and actions that are being dealt with on the record. It is a cohesive project without really trying to be. Ganger is a deeply emotional work of art that plays itself off as a fun party record. This is incredibly hard to do but Veeze pulls it off seamlessly. Of all the records to release this year, one could make the argument that Ganger is by far the rawest.

- Alex Cole

4. Noname - Sundial

The time between Noname’s 2018 album Room 25 and the release of Sundial was often turbulent for the rapper. She dealt with a public spat with J. Cole that resulted in a short but absolutely crushing diss track, a surprise performance at Coachella that saw her facing allegations of hypocrisy, and multiple new album teases and promises that ultimately didn’t lead anywhere. Through all of that turbulence she emerged with yet another album that nobody else in the world was capable of making.

While Noname continues to deliver her unstoppable wit and pinpoint cultural observations, everyone basically expected that level of perfection from her at this point. Where she surprises is in just how personal and vulnerable she’s able to get across the album. Though she’s never been shy about sharing her feelings, the self-examination of her own fame and her role in the very institutions she seeks to dismantle make for an intellectually challenging listen that disguises itself as utterly infectious hip-hop.

- Lavender Alexandria

3. Armand Hammer - We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

The lengths billy woods and Elucid are going to in consistently improving upon their work as Armand Hammer is astounding. With We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, the two New York underground veterans rap over gritty production that sounds as apocalyptic as the world they describe. Somehow, they weave through flows about social collapse, personal struggle, and more over textured beats that sound, at times, like stuffing the sounds of the city in a car crusher, and at others, like the score to a nightmarish jaunt down forgotten streets. “Trauma Mic” might be the best song on the album, with its metallic and disorienting beat, it feels like extracting the physical violence of everyday life into the sonic backdrop for lyrics about the paranoid and isolated souls that populate it. We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is a new high for two of the best artists in the game.

- Cole Blake

2. Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist - Voir Dire

No other album this year is as much of a raw, no-frills, personal, and skilled distillation of what makes hip-hop such a compelling art form. VOIR DIRE is quite the compact, cohesive, and calculated affair; whether you listen to the Gala or streaming version, it’s a handful of short tracks without much in the way of structure. Instead, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist allow the craft and care of their verses and beats, respectively, to take center stage, plus some vocal samples to bring us from one song to the next. When it comes to the instrumentals, Uncle Al shines as one of 2023’s best producers (as usual) thanks to creative time signatures, a lo-fi sound, gorgeous melodies that range from warmly comforting to coldly stark, out-of-the-box sample flips, and a consistent sonic tenderness throughout.

Meanwhile, the L.A. wordsmith makes mountains out of molehills here, turning his anecdotes and lived experiences into relatable, heart-wrenching, and emotionally vivid narratives. Few MCs have this much talent for delivering blunt and descriptive phrasing about their growth, values, lessons learned, and about how they truly feel. Truth is a consistent muse here, as the album’s title implies: the simple but expertly composed greatness of The Alchemist’s production complements Earl Sweatshirt’s vulnerable, often ambivalent, sometimes defeated, but always fearless truths about his emotions, career, and relationships. The fact that it’s so enjoyable, masterfully rapped, and perfectly sequenced is the foundation that they anchor their thoughts, dreams, plots, and schemes into. VOIR DIRE, then, is free to explore feeling, and that journey is one that this duo invites you to join them on.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

1. Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA - Scaring The Hoes

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are an obvious match made in heaven. Combining their mutual propensity for using irreverent humor as a weapon to hit listeners with politically charged criticism and densely candid lyrics, Scaring The Hoes sees Peggy and Brown playing a game of boy-like one-upmanship to reach new heights in their respective careers and often out-shock one another while doing so. In just his first bars into the album, Peggy is rapping about Iron Sheik, Kyle Rittenhouse, and more, while Brown jumps in with his characteristically furious and zany personality at full speed ahead. Both artists need to be on full tilt throughout the tracklist to match Peggy’s cacophonous production of cannonading drums, intertwined with overlapping vocal samples, and more. Scaring The Hoes boasts two of hip-hop’s most eccentric personalities turned up to 10, making it an easy choice for one of the best albums of the year.

- Cole Blake