Kenny Mason Extends "Facts" With A Killer New Verse For His Latest Single: Stream

When you talk about the most versatile and talented artists in hip-hop right now, you'd be a fool to leave Kenny Mason out of the lineup. He's been making incredible music for almost a decade now, and always finds new ways to incorporate Southern trap flavors, alternative rock, grunge, and much more under the sun. Recently, the West Atlanta native brought us a short but impactful set of three songs on his HIGHWAY 9 EP, holding us over until his next full-length. Particularly, it seems like he and fans alike developed a special affinity for the track "FACTS," thanks to its moody fusion of languid and cold guitars with cavernous trap drums and woozy synths.

As such, Kenny Mason couldn't help himself, and just dropped a visual for an extended version of "FACTS" with a third verse. Not only that, but the record also contains a perfect interlude between the last chorus on the original track and this new verse, led by brighter guitar licks before returning to its original downtrodden riff. Still, the 29-year-old raps with such conviction on this extra verse that it sounds borderline triumphant. Lyrically, he focuses on empathy for the streets and having to balance his "militant" roots with new dreams, aspirations, and goals. It's a more fiery performance compared to the other two verses, and exactly the kind of blunt defiance that this catalog represents.

Kenny Mason's "FACTS (EXTENDED VERSION)": Stream

Meanwhile, with collaborations this year with the likes of Denzel Curry on "SKED" and many more, we hope that 2024 is an even better one for Kenny Mason. There's simply too much quality so far to not expect greater things from him next, and we can't wait to see what else he will craft and impress with next. If you haven't heard the extended version of "FACTS" yet, find it on YouTube and check out some standout bars below. As always, keep checking in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm energized by the drugs, so feeling can't walk to this beat on my own drum,

Now when I'm riding with drum extensions, now when that fire in my lungs,

It's lifting my brain right out of my skull and twisting it, thought I kept all of these

Thoughts to myself, found out that angels above were listening

