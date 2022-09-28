Kenny Mason stands out from the pack. The West Atlanta native made a strong impression with the release of his 2020 debut album, Hoodrat Angelic. In the window of time since the album dropped, he unleashed some excellent guest appearances and loose singles that rattled through speakers across the country.

Today, he unveiled his new mixtape, RUFFS. The grunge-rap sound that he introduced is more refined, as are his lyrical talents on the project.

RUFFS is 16 songs in total with Mason holding down the majority of the project. Still, he gets assistance from Coupe and James Kang, who earned co-production credits on several songs.

The list of features on the project includes Young Nudy, Jean Dawson, Amindi, and Davidthetragic.

Press play below on Kenny Mason’s new project RUFFS. What’s your favorite song on the project? Let us know in the comment section below.