kenny mason
- SongsKenny Mason & Paris Texas Take Little Bank On New Single "Big Bank" With Billy Lemos: StreamThe alt-rock and synth-wave-influenced jam will be on Pigeons & Planes' upcoming second compilation album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Extends "Facts" With A Killer New Verse For His Latest Single: StreamThe West Atlanta genre-fuser keeps impressing us with fantastic lyrical expressions and a determined yet husky delivery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Doesn't Want To Reveal The Special Sauce On "FACTS"Kenny Mason is spitting "FACTS." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKenny Mason Drops Off Three-Song EP "HIGHWAY 9"Kenny Mason delivers his signature flows. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj & Kenny Mason Bring Bangers To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther highlights on our "Fire Emoji" update are thanks to Benny The Butcher, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Dave, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKenny Mason Drops An "Insane" Vibe With New SingleIt is on YouTube only at the moment. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On "RUFFS"Kenny Mason shares "RUFFS" ft. Young Nudy, Jean Dawson & more. By Aron A.