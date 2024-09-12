Kenny Mason Shows Surprising Versatility On "4daPUPS" EP

There hasn't been a term coined for the kind of rapper Kenny Mason is. He occupies the same space as breakout stars like JID and Isaiah Rashad , which is to say, lyrical but endlessly melodic. There's a smooth element to Mason's music that sets him apart from most emcees his age. It was the case with his catchy 2020 single, "Chevron," and it proves to be the case with the 4daPUPS EP. Mason decided to drop this brief three song project on Soundcloud, so it will unfortunately fly under the radar of most fans. That said, it's well worth your time.

The opening track, "Scary Sh*t," is classic Kenny Mason. The beat is spooky and soulful, and the vocal loop is destined to get stuck in your head. "Scary Sh*t" has an infectious tempo, and the rapper keeps pace with a flow that feels both urgent and incredibly at ease. It's a great table setter for the reflective songs that follow. "Proud" slows things down, and gives Kenny Mason's lyrics a chance to take center stage. The guitar loop gets a little ponderous, but it's still solid. The final track, "Leap Straight Off," is going to be a surprise for most. Mason decides to go alternative with it, and deliver an acoustic ballad right out of the Nirvana playbook. It's jarring, but it showcases how versatile the rapper can really be.