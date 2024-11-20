Kenny Mason Perfects His Moody Vibe On New Album "Angel Eyes"

Another excellent LP.

Kenny Mason doesn't make happy music. The rapper has developed a signature sound that is both weary and focused. He's always locked in, but there's a tiredness, and a cynicism, that informs even his most upbeat songs. It lends grit and authenticity to everything he does, and this continues to be the case on his new album, Angel Eyes. While not as ambitious in scope as Kenny Mason's previous work, Angel Eyes gives him the opportunity to hone his craft and deliver some of his most atmospheric songs to date.

One needn't look further than the album opener, "INTUITION," for proof. A lengthy voicemail segues to a blaring breakbeat and a Kenny Mason verse in which he reflects on his childhood. It's shockingly minimal in terms of musicality. All we hear are the drums, Mason's voice, and a synth line that sounds pulled out of a John Carpenter film. Most rappers would not be able to pull off such a stripped down approach, but Mason pulls it off with aplomb. "HOW TO SURVIVE" has a bouncier instrumental, but most of Angel Eyes is actually typified by a reliance on guitars and and wistful vocal samples. It is not a happy album, but Kenny Mason's ability to channel his pain is undeniably compelling.

Kenny Mason Leans Into Guitar Based Sounds On New LP

