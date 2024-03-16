Kenny Mason Finally Delivers New LP "9"

Kenny Mason is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia that has always been an intriguing name since he got started in 2016. For most listeners though, he did not really start getting some notoriety until about 2020. That is when he put out his first full project Angelic Hoodrat. Then, in 2022, the multi-talent put out his longest tape to date, RUFFS, with 16 tracks. However, he has not really come close to dropping something that large since. That trend of shorter LPs continues for Kenny Mason on his latest offering 9.

This is somewhat of a continuation of Mason's previous number titles, 6 and 3, with the latter being an EP. For this third multiple of three record, he is showcasing his abilities to make digestible and dark trap cuts. However, to add to his appeal, Kenny sprinkles in some tracks such as "LUMINOUS" were he rides a smooth and elegant boom-bap instrumental. On top of this solid output, he has some other exciting things happening.

Listen To 9 By Kenny Mason

If you head on over to his Instagram, Kenny recently announced a new tour. The Route 9 Tour is kicking off very shortly, on March 22 and will run through May 3. It is exclusive to the US and will see Mason travel to cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Ann Arbor, Austin, and other major markets. If you are looking to support him, you can check out the StubHub link below for ticket sales.

9 Tracklist:

JUMPIN IN EASY DUB (feat. BabyDrill) FEEL IT 4 MY (feat. Veeze) MONEY SIGNS US SLIP (feat. Toro Y Moi CHOSEN LUMINOUS

