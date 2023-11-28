Kenny Mason Drops An "Insane" Vibe With New Single

Kenny Mason's talent is still bubbling even though he has been in the game for about seven years now. The genre-bending crooner and rapper is not one to drop a ton of music at a time but he seems to come back at the perfect time. His most recent release of any kind dates back to June 6 with a short and concise project.

The Atlanta, Georgia native came through with an all-killer and no-filler album, 6. It featured tracks like "RICH," and "DRACULA," while also featuring Project Pat and Tony Shhnow. Since then, Kenny has remained silent up until now. Unfortunately for people who like streaming, this new single is not on those platforms yet. You can check it out on YouTube with the link below.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Where Will Smith Marriage Currently Stands

Listen To "Insane" By Kenny Mason

His latest track is called "Insane," and it features production from COUPE. It is a two-minute song that sees Kenny going into his more melodic side. Overall, it is a solid vibe and that is okay. However, it is really nothing more than that. Because of this, there is a chance it might stay within YouTube circles.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Kenny Mason, "Insane?" Is this Kenny's best single of the year so far? Where does he rank amongst the rest of the genre-bending rappers in the current field? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kenny Mason. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the one that filling up my trunk with all these semis

I'm original 9 gang I hold my 9 up sideways

Too turnt my dilate my eyes lit on

Freak h*e we trying s***

Hoping you tear my heart up

In the end it'll making me smarter

Read More: Tina Knowles Defends Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere Appearance