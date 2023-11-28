Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Where Will Smith Marriage Currently Stands

Jada Pinkett Smith says that she and Will Smith are in a stage of acceptance of one another. She discussed where the marriage between the two stands during an interview on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. The update comes after the bombshell story from earlier this year, at which time she revealed the two had been secretly separated for years.

“I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well,” Jada told Barrymore as noted by Decider. “That’s been a journey all in itself.” She added that she’s learned to “love Will as he is” and herself. “We’re staying together forever,” she concluded.

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Attend "Emancipation" Premiere

US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jada first revealed the rift in her relationship with Will while discussing the actor's infamous Oscars slap. She explained that Will referring to her as his "wife" caught her off guard. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time," she told Hoda Kotb while promoting her memoir, Worthy. She added: “When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’ I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Sits Down With Drew Barrymore

Check out a portion of Jada's conversation with Drew Barrymore above. Elsewhere in the interview, she discusses her new book, growing up with trauma, relating to her kids, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jada and Will's marriage on HotNewHipHop.

