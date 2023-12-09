Ransom Lives Up To Drake's Challenge, Freestyles Over "Evil Ways" Instrumental

Veteran Brooklyn rapper, Ransom, has been keeping busy throughout the year. In 2023, he has put out three short projects. What is interesting, is that he treated his loyal fans to a double dosage. On July 4, he dropped two of his efforts, Directors Cut 4 and Year One.

Now, he is back with a brand-new freestyle that is not available on your typical streaming platforms. You can find it on YouTube, or you can click the link down below. It is titled "Evil Ways FREESTYLE" and it runs for two minutes and 43 seconds. As soon as you start listening to it, you will instantly recognize the beat, as it is a very recent one.

Listen To "Evil Ways FREESTYLE" By Ransom

The title might also be a dead giveaway as well. If you guessed that it was Drake and J. Cole's bonus cut from For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, you would be correct. In addition to that deluxe version, Drake also released just the instrumentals for the extra songs. He partially did this, so that he could challenge other rappers to tackle the beats.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Evil Ways FREESTYLE," by Ransom? Do you think anyone can top his performance on this beat, why or why not? Is this the best song from the Scary Hours Edition of For All The Dogs? What other rappers would be good on this instrumental?

Quotable Lyrics:

Them cute little sixteens probably only get Josh Giddey

You know him from a dark city sharks bit me

Think I'm hypnotized 'cause I ain't been in an SUV since we lost Biggie

I still got scars with me that's the devil's rent benevolent

I know the smell of dead bodies but still I'm heaven sent

These rappers blowing hot air but was never meant to vent

