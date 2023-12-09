Drake Awkwardly Stares At Back-Flipping Tourist In Turks & Caicos: Watch

If there's any rapper that the internet never has a problem turning into a meme, it's Drake. We've seen the father of one go viral for everything from painting his nails pink to wearing clips in his hair, but this time, it's his resting b**ch face that has our attention. While vacationing in Turks and Caicos recently, someone caught a video of the Canadian soaking up some sunshine with his friends. The beautiful blue water behind him was stunning, but it wasn't enough to distract Drake from the gymnastics spectacle unfolding in front of him.

In the clip below, the Scorpion artist sits on a bench, scrolling on his phone as a shirtless tourist performs backflips in the area. After successfully landing the first one, the stranger had Drake's attention, though the look on his face made it unclear whether he was annoyed by the disturbance or impressed by the athleticism. As the flipper prepares to go for another round, the rapper shifts his entire body around to get a better view, watching on with the same confusing expression as the tourist flies around in the air.

Drake Enjoys Time Off in the Sunshine Before Tour

After @ourgenerationmusic reposted the video, it wasn't long before Lil Yachty jumped in the comments to tease his friend. "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," he wrote. Elsewhere, others compared Drake to Druski, who also often goes viral for simply being himself. "Drake about to use that moment as a reference in a song like, 'Sitting at the dock at Turks at a sky view, as I’m watching kickflips and backflips from the side view,'" someone else joked.

When Drake returns from his tropical vacation, it won't be long before he and J. Cole head out on the road together. They recently added 10 extra dates to their It's All A Blur – Big As The What? tour, meaning you'll have even more opportunities to hear Drizzy perform his biggest hits from For All The Dogs and other classics. Check out the full list of upcoming shows at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later.

