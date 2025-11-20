Pup Pack: 1st Shift - EP by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason hasn't missed yet, and with fans anticipating a new project, the artist came through with a three-track EP.

Kenny Mason is considered to be one of the best and most consistent young artists out right now. When it comes to his discography, he hasn't missed yet, and he has no intentions to miss, in the future. Having said that, the artist is back, this time with a three-song EP called Pup Pack: 1st Shift. With this new EP, Mason gives us three different styles across each of these new songs. The final song "Burn It Up" is especially unique as it comes across as more of a rock song. It's a solid collection of tracks, and it will tide fans over until the next release.

