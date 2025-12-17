Pup Pack: 2nd Shift - EP by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason has consistently been one of the most exciting young rappers in the game. His projects have proven to be massive successes, and fans are always excited for what's next. Last month, he dropped a three-track EP as part of his Pup Pack series. It was the first installment, and almost exactly one month later, we have the second installment. Once again, Mason gives a wide variety of sounds while coming through with catchy songwriting. Mason remains one of the most intriguing young talents in hip-hop right now, and it will be interesting to see where his evolution takes him next.
Release Date: December 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pup Pack: 2nd Shift
- Diamonds
- Gorgeous
- 4