Rich The Kid & Kodak Black Recall Their Journeys To The Top On "Rain Snow"

Speaking of last year, Rich The Kid also left off a new solo album in Life's A Gamble, his first in four years. It boasted tons of big budget talent inlcuding Offset, Peso Pluma, Chief Keef and Quavo among others. However, headlining it were Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign , who not only were guests, but also the executive producers. Since that summer release, the "New Freezer" rapper has kept busy with singles and features, with "Rain Snow" being the latest during this stretch. He and Kodak Black formulate a nice partnership about how they scratched and clawed their way to the fame they now have. Adding to the celebratory vibe are some triumphant trumpets woven into the trap beat. See how they did by listening below.

Rich The Kid and Kodak Black are detailing how they got it out of the "Rain, snow, rain, sleet, or snow," on their latest collab. The Georgia and Florida rappers seem like natural fits with one another on paper. However, this is just the third occasion in which they have been on the same track together. The most recent before "Rain Snow" was "Let's Get It" from the latest Rich Forever project . Number five landed on streaming on October 11, 2024, over five years after the fourth installment dropped.

