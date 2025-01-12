Rod Wave Forms A "Westside Connection" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BYGabriel Bras Nevares348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. © Piet Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another chiller from Rod.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, the latest update of which rounds up all the best of the best new releases from the R&B world this week. To start, one of its most successful careers as of late added another point onto its board, as Rod Wave released the new single "Westside Connection." It's the same kind of melodic trap and sorrowful vocal performance that emphasizes passion and simple instrumental embellishments to make his voice take up the spotlight. While it's exactly what you would expect, we wouldn't be surprised if 2025 holds another full-length project with more unique cuts and more of what fans love.

Next up is Jordan Adetunji and kwn with their new track "Too Many Women," which starts off quite differently to what you will probably find in R&B these days. The dense bass is par the course, but the warbled and particularly funky production induce more of a stank-face than it should. Nevertheless, the melodies, flows, and melodic variations of this song are quite impressive, falling in and out of its chorus with ease and grace.

Read More: Lil Baby Enlists Rod Wave And Rylo Rodriguez For "By Myself" Video

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

For a more classic R&B jam, we'd look no further than Teddy Swims' latest offering, the cut "Are You Even Real" featuring Giveon. To no one's surprise, they match very well vocally and croon in buttery smooth ways over a crisp drum beat, lightly psychedelic wah guitars, and occasional vocal harmony rushes. These are the brains behind some huge hits in the 2020s decade, and the catchiness and simplicity of the songwriting here once again shows why. It makes a lot out of a little within its traditional pop structure, and we hope to see more variation and experimentation in the future for these artists that really nailed this sound already.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out the latest record from Black Atlass, "We Own The Night." It's more of an '80s-tinged, synth pop-inspired cut that pulls heavily from The Weeknd's grand and spacious treatment of those sounds. Nevertheless, the melodies are catchy, the synths are rich, and additional rises during the outro wrap the atmosphere together.

Read More: Mac Miller's Estate Previews "Balloonerism" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...