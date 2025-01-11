Teddy Swims Delivers His Most R&B Focused Record Yet With "Are You Even Real" Featuring Givēon

The multi-genre vocalist is nearing the release of the sequel to his widely popular 2023 record.

On January 24, Teddy Swims will be following up his debut with I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2). The first project was a pure solo effort, but this one is going to include features that readers of our page are well accustomed to hearing about. GloRilla , Muni Long, Coco Jones, and Givēon are going to be Swims' entourage and based on that alone, there's a chance we get his deepest dive into R&B yet. "Are You Even Real" stars the OVO signee, and it's a sexy slow jam with both singers lovestruck over a woman's otherworldly beauty. Lyrically, it's pretty standard, but where it shines is in the performances and slick production.

You cannot save enough about the run that Atlanta, Georgia singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has been on. Breaking out in 2023 with his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), it's a project that has shot him into the mainstream. Songs like "Lose Control," "The Door," and "Hammer to the Heart," have all been massive radio-friendly hits. Helping him reach such a wide audience though (outside of his incredibly soulful, booming voice) is how versatile he is. In a short time, he's shown how applicable he can be in genres such as country , soul, pop, alternative, and R&B. So far, he's hovered closer to the second and third spaces, but his next album could be more an exploration in the latter.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.