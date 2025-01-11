Teddy Swims Delivers His Most R&B Focused Record Yet With "Are You Even Real" Featuring Givēon

You cannot save enough about the run that Atlanta, Georgia singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has been on. Breaking out in 2023 with his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), it's a project that has shot him into the mainstream. Songs like "Lose Control," "The Door," and "Hammer to the Heart," have all been massive radio-friendly hits. Helping him reach such a wide audience though (outside of his incredibly soulful, booming voice) is how versatile he is. In a short time, he's shown how applicable he can be in genres such as country, soul, pop, alternative, and R&B. So far, he's hovered closer to the second and third spaces, but his next album could be more an exploration in the latter.
On January 24, Teddy Swims will be following up his debut with I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2). The first project was a pure solo effort, but this one is going to include features that readers of our page are well accustomed to hearing about. GloRilla, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and Givēon are going to be Swims' entourage and based on that alone, there's a chance we get his deepest dive into R&B yet. "Are You Even Real" stars the OVO signee, and it's a sexy slow jam with both singers lovestruck over a woman's otherworldly beauty. Lyrically, it's pretty standard, but where it shines is in the performances and slick production.
"Are You Even Real" - Teddy Swims & Givēon
Quotable Lyrics:
You never do too much (Oh)
Somehow, you're still enough for me
I can feel the rush
Even when you slow-dance for me
Lookin' at you layin' right there
Are you from this world? I swear