Giveon Reflects On His "TWENTIES" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Swarovski "Masters of Light - From Vienna to Milan" Exhibition
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: Giveon attends the Swarovski "Masters of Light - From Vienna to Milan" exhibition opening during Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Palazzo Citterio on June 16, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)
His new album is set to impress.

Winter is entering its last month, and our latest R&B Season playlist update is here with the best of the best genre-adjacent drops this week to warm you up. One of the standouts we have to mention is Giveon's new single "TWENTIES," which sees him reflect on a failed relationship that he wasted much of his youth in. Thanks to warm bass, orchestral string and choral arrangements, plus some wistful piano here and there, this is a very sultry and tender jam with even some trap-inspired drums here and there to spice things up. Whatever his next record looks like, this record and other singles indicate some real heat on the way.

Moving slightly away from the R&B realm, we also wanted to highlight Rema's icy and hypnotizing new Sade-sampling Afrobeat single, "Baby (Is It A Crime)." His smoky vocals and malleable flows fit very well over this light and slightly eerie instrumental, as a soft piano line and sharp percussion combine with ghostly background vocals to build a hazy atmosphere. This cut also has some string embellishments that up the drama without distracting from the infectiously melodic core.

Read More: The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Review

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

As far as new R&B albums this week, we'd recommend you dive into Chase Shakur's latest full-length, WONDERLOVE. As the title suggests, it's an exploratory and love-lorn collection of tracks that feel soft-spoken at times, but often incorporate some very dynamic elements to give them a livelier bounce. That X-factor on the particularly fun "LUV IN DA 6" is a killer Smino feature that mixes with Shakur's croons in a very charismatic way. In addition, this track has some creative sample flips and shifting vocal tones that give it that extra sense of modular progression.

Speaking of collaborations, Rory and Leon Thomas recently joined forces for the breakbeat-inspired, jungly, D&B-like "WHO ARE YOU ANYWAY?" The cut actually stars out on a bit more of a somber note thanks to deep and dramatic piano chords, but the drums – plus Thomas' vocals – pick up the emotion quickly and passionately. Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Lithe's "Rolling Stone." The Melbourne native came through with the darkest and coldest cut this R&B Season update, proving that sometimes less is more.

Read More: Doechii Celebrates Her Dominance On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Music Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 95
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2024 Music Tyla Expands Her Vision On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 829
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music The Weeknd Makes His Grand Return On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1021
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 230