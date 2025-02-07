Chase Shakur Introduces Us To A World Of "WONDERLOVE" On His Latest Project

This is the Atlanta R&B singer's debut album.

Chase Shakur has been generating a lot of excitement around him since breaking through in 2022 with It'll Be Fine. He's grown his fan base through capturing the sounds of 1990s R&B. However, as the 25-year-old Atlanta native has said in multiple interviews, he's looking to show everyone how versatile he can be. Not only does that include exploring different topics but expanding his range stylistically as well. He proves that on his official debut album WONDERLOVE, which happens to also be his second full-length release under Def Jam Recordings. Across this 16-song set, Chase Shakur blends traditional R&B with dancehall, soul, trap, among a multitude of other sonic realms.

The theme with WONDERLOVE is discovering that true love is what we need more of. He explained in part to Billboard, "Sometimes we look at love kinda surface-level. We look at love for what we can get from it instead of adding to one another. I wanted to make a body of work that feels like a hug." Then, with Uproxx, Chase expanded on how he came to realizing he wants this for himself. "I think it’s more so the idea of it. The idea of me trusting myself to give myself to somebody 100%." He continues, "I always wanted to toy with the idea of being obsessed with somebody. It was weird because I was learning as I was making the album, so at the end as I’m finishing up, I’m learning like maybe this is what matters, this is what doesn’t matter, [and] this is where my values should lie when it comes to love. It was kind of like the album’s teaching me how to maneuver through those emotions."

Chase Shakur WONDERLOVE

WONDERLOVE Tracklist:

  1. INTRODUCTION
  2. LIMERENCE
  3. UNDERCOVER ANGEL
  4. LUV LANGUAGE
  5. WANT U
  6. 2ofUs
  7. SAYTHATYOUWILL
  8. DRE'S JOINT
  9. LUV IN DA 6 (with Smino)
  10. FAIRYTALES IN MIDTOWN (with TyFontaine)
  11. SEX N SADE
  12. FACE IT
  13. FOCUS ON ME
  14. MHMM (with RIMON)
  15. CAN'T BLOCK DA SUN
  16. A SONG FOR HER

