Chase Shakur Adds Three New Tracks To “It’s Not You, It’s Me” Along With A New Title

With so much music coming out every day from artists all over the world, some names get moved to the wayside. Unfortunately, Chase Shakur is someone who we have not been able to cover. But, we are so happy that we are able to talk about his newest album, it’s not you, it’s me… it’s love. Actually, this is a deluxe version of his sophomore project, it’s not you, it’s me. That was released on June 16, 2023, whereas this expanded edition hit streaming platforms on September 1.

The original version was 10 tracks and an easy, breezy, 27 minutes long. This new rendition includes the same songs in the same order, but adds three more after “sink or swim (bonus).” Shakur is from the rich music city of Atlanta and is just 22 years of age. According to his Spotify profile, once he noticed his talent for making music, he decided to drop out of school. Unfortunately, his parents were very hard on him and they did not allow him to live at home.

Listen To It’s Not You, It’s Me… It’s Love From Chase Shakur

But, he embraced his situation and the grind and soon enough he is now a new and enticing voice in the R&B genre. His debut album, It’ll Be Fine, dropped in 2022. Songs like, “too far close,” “honda civic ’98,” and “i don’t wanna fall in love, it’s too late now,” have a combined 34 million-plus streams. Now, with his newest release, Shakur expands on his sound by combining alternative, R&B, hip-hop, and soul. He creates are truly immersive listening experience here and we hope to continue to cover more stuff from Chase Shakur!

What are your initial thoughts on this expanded version, “it’s not you, It’s me… it’s love,” from Chase Shakur? Does he possess one of the best singing voices in R&B right now? Which songs are you liking the most? Do the three new songs make the project better? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

it’s not you, it’s me… it’s love Tracklist:

no more cryin’ cascade road ysl 143 x’s n o’s slide no savin’ i’ll always be there for you i know you’ve been lonely sink or swim (bonus) nite exit 65 you’re so lovely

