Rema Delivers Sade-Sampling Single "Baby (Is It A Crime)"

Rema's choice to sample Sade leads to a strong first single after a successful 2024.

Rema, one of Nigeria's biggest pop stars, is back with a new single. The track, called "Baby (Is It A Crime)" samples the legendary Sade's single "Is It A Crime?" from her band's sophomore album, Promise. Rema first previewed the track in November, posting a video of him smoking with a snippet of the track playing in the background. After the snippet, he did not mention it much again, leading fans to believe that there were sample clearance issues. But, nearly three months after its initial preview, the track has arrived.

"Baby" is a lowkey song, much like the track it samples. Sade's familiar voice is the first one on the track, lifting the hook from her classic song. Lyrically, Rema is yearning for a woman, saying that he'll always be available whenever she needs him. He says that no woman he sees on Instagram compares to the one he's singing to here. It's a sultry song, one that sounds ready for some quieter, more laid-back nights. The track is his first since the 67th Grammy Awards, which took place on February 2. There, his sophomore album Heis received a nomination for Best Global Music, the first Grammy nod of his career. He did not win, but receiving a Grammy nomination at all is a show of faith in Rema as a future pillar of Afrobeats. Check out "Baby (Is It A Crime)" below.

Rema - "Baby (Is It A Crime)"

Quotable Lyrics:

The way you move this your body na weapon, ah-ahn
Catch me off guard, me I hands up kparam
Beautiful with personality, jara
Make I enter your life, make everything dey balanced, huh
As I get opportunity, why I no go mount am?
IG algorithm no fit comot my hand for your matter
I dey see girls wey bad, but you badder

