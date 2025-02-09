GIVEON Returns To Share "A Piece Of This Beautiful Story" He's Got Cooking With "TWENTIES"

GIVEON is finally back! The Long Beach, California native has kept fans waiting (impatiently) for new music any sort of news about a fresh start. Earlier this week, the R&B sensation finally hinted at what he's been prepping for everyone on his Instagram. "TWENTIES... February 7th. Just a piece of this beautiful story I have to tell.⌛️" Fans were immediately ready to hear it with some imploring to him to hard launch it. For now, folks are getting "TWENTIES," the lead single to his eventual album that's yet to be formally announced. This so-called chapter one of sorts is about a past relationship that GIVEON was in during his "glory" days.
According to him, he was pouring his heart and soul into this person. However, due to him being a little naive, it took him a while to realize that he was giving and giving and getting nothing in return. It's a relatable track for both genders thanks to its ambiguous and expertly crafted lyrics. Because of this, we can see folks resonating with "TWENTIES" quite a bit. It's also got glimmering production to boot, making it that much more digestible. When GIVEON does drop his next LP, it will end a three-year drought. The last solo material we got from him was his rendition of one of the classic Christmas songs, "Noel," back in 2023.
GIVEON "TWENTIES"
Quotable Lyrics:
How was I supposed to know
This is how it's gonna go?
Thought that if I put you first enough
We would last for sure, last for sure (For sure)
Remember our first kiss, was in a rental car
Now I kinda wish it was a hit and run