Giveon Offers His Rendition Of “The First Noel”

Still one of the more unheralded R&B singers of the past few years, Giveon is back to ring in the holiday season. He does so by bearing his version of one of the most well-known Christmas tunes of all time, "The First Noel." Whether you groan at the sound of these songs or have them on repeat well after the holiday, you cannot deny that the music makes it a more jolly time of year. Honestly, we were wondering when Giveon was going to release some Christmas songs.

The man possesses one of the most deep and beautiful voices in the genre. It has been quite some time since Giveon has released any new material. In fact, over a year has passed by with nothing in sight. The last time we heard the Californian was for a single from the soundtrack of the film Amsterdam.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To “Throw A Ni**a A Bone”

Listen To "The First Noel" From Giveon

He did nab another Drake feature for that record, though. When it comes to albums June 24, 2022, was the last day we got to hear a full project. That was Give Or Take, a 15-track solo offering. Hopefully, this version of "The First Noel," is a sign for a collection of Christmas carols.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Giveon, "The First Noel?" Is this the best version of this all-time great Christmas song? When do you start listening to Christmas music? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Giveon, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

The First Noel the Angels did say

Was to certain poor shepherds

In fields as they lay

In fields where they lay keepin' their sheep

On a cold winter's night that was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To Hospital