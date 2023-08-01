SZA Doubles Up With Stunning Photo Dumps

SZA is an artist who continues to have a massive moment and for the most deserved reasons. Following the release of her incredible project CTRL, she waited five years before giving us S.O.S. Overall, this was another amazing step for the artist, who showcased she can truly do it all. Subsequently, she went on tour and continued to give us some phenomenal moments. It became obvious that SZA is a bonafide superstar who is here to stay for the long haul. Simply put, 2023 is her year, and nothing is going to change that.

Moreover, she just came off of a phenomenal feature on Travis Scott’s new album Utopia. On this album, SZA finds herself on the back end of the song “Telekinesis” which also has a feature from the likes of Future. It is one of her best vocal performances ever, and fans are still reeling from it. That said, she currently finds herself feeling grateful, and full of images on her camera roll. Consequently, she has decided to give herself some breathing room by deleting these images. Luckily, it has resulted in two signature photo dumps.

SZA Takes To IG

In her first Instagram post, SZA writes “Consolidated 300 pics that need clearing. Apologies in advance lol.” Throughout the photo dumps, we get images of SZA in the mirror and even on the water. Additionally, many of these images seem to be from her tour throughout Europe. The setting of the photos are familiar as they had been featured in previous photo dumps. Although some may find this redundant, plenty of fans are just happy to see more of SZA.

For now, the world remains SZA’s oyster. Hopefully, she comes through with some new music, very soon. Let us know your thoughts on this latest string of photo dumps, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

