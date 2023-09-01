Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, And Nelly Furtado Bring The Nostalgia With “Keep Going Up”

Timbaland has made some incredible music over the years. The legendary producer has worked with some of the biggest pop and rap artists of all time. That being said, he is still working hard on his craft, and fans are always excited to hear what he is going to do next. Overall, he is someone who always brings a unique sound to what he does. Consequently, he has been able to attract a wide variety of artists into his sphere. Two of these artists are Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake.

Back in the day, these three worked together quite a bit. However, it has been quite a while since any of them have linked up. Although that has changed as recently, Timbaland revealed all three would be on a song together. This was great news for fans of these artists, especially those who grew up during the 2000s. Today, the song, which is called “Keep Going Up,” dropped on YouTube and streaming services.

Timbaland Brings Back The Late 2000s

This song is a modern take on the sound that these three were doing back in 2007 and 2008. Sure, it’s not exactly the same, but when all three of these names link up on a track, you can’t help but think about that time. Regardless, there is some fantastic production here as JT and Furtado deliver superb vocal performances. Overall, it’s a track that can put a smile on your face.

Let us know how you feel about this brand-new Timbaland track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists around the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been addin’ commas on my new statements (Say what?)

Yeah, I’ve been on new energy, it’s contagious (Yeah)

I could try to hide it, but can’t contain it (Uh)

This life keeps goin’ up and I can’t explain it (Ayy, what you say, JT?)

