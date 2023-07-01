Russell Wilson Steps Out With Stepson, Future Jr.

Russell Wilson has two children with his wife Ciara. Sienna Princess was born in April 2017. Meanwhile, Win Harrison was born in July 2020. However, Wilson also cares for a third child. Before Wilson, Ciara had a child with Future – a son named Future Jr. However, unlike the allegations of toxic behavior that have surrounded the musician, Wilson has embraced his role as a stepfather. Wilson clearly views Future Jr. like he would his own son and by all reports, has shown the child nothing but love and kindness.

Wilson and Ciara recently celebrated their 7-year anniversary, exchanging extremely sweet messages to one another on Instagram. “God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram. He also included a montage of pictures of the couple set to Dennis Edwards’ “Don’t Look Any Further”. Ciara replied in the comments. “I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us! ❤️.”

Wilson Posts Picture With Future Jr.

Wilson highlighted his relationship with his stepson with a post on July 20. “Best part of the day #dadlife,” Wilson wrote as a caption on Instagram. The photo showed Wilson and Future Jr. walking side by side at what appears to be Folsom Field at the University of Colorado. Wilson is dressed in athletic gear while Future Jr. is rocking a throwback Dennis Rodman jersey.

Meanwhile, Future Sr. has been throwing shade at Wilson in recent weeks. In “Turn Yo Clic Up”, a collaboration with Quavo, Future appeared to throw shade at the Broncos QB. “I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” Future raps before going to name drop his other exes as well. “Go and ask Lori ’bout the Patek, then go and ask Jordan ask Dess. Phillipe water, tryna drown a bitch. It’s a habit trickin’ on a bitch.” However, the diss makes for a stark contrast for the behavior that Wilson has been displaying. While Future is out there talking shit and hyping up his own toxicity, Wilson is just out there caring for his kids.

