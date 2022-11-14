It’s Savage season.

Rihanna just unleashed the fourth edition of her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show. That doesn’t mean the mother of one isn’t already plotting who she’d like to cast for upcoming runways, though.

During a conversation with E! News, the Fenty Beauty founder spoke with Justin Sylvester about her plans for the future. These included which famous face would be an ultimate dream for her to see strut down the catwalk.

“Beyoncé,” Rih dished on the upcoming episode of the entertainment talk show. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Though they have yet to collaborate musically, Queen B and the Barbadian singer have long been connected – Rihanna is a Roc Nation signee, after all. If they do come together for a Savage X Fenty celebrity crossover, it could potentially lead to some future studio sessions between the two, especially since the 34-year-old is releasing music once again.

She’s not confirming any album plans just yet, but we have heard the Bad Gal on two tracks from the Black Panther sequel soundtrack. Both “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” arrived in recent weeks. The songs serve as a reminder to fans just how much of a powerhouse the singer can be.

Rihanna has also been busy gearing up for her quickly approaching Super Bowl Halftime show. She’s already admitted to being “nervous” about her return to the stage. Nonetheless, her Navy can’t wait to see what she has in store for them.

Outside of her career, the “Rude Boy” artist has been chiefly stepping into her role as a first-time mother.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son back in the spring, but have yet to formally introduce him to the world or even share his name. Read what Rihanna had to say about that here, and let us know if you’d like to see Beyoncé walk in a Savage X Fenty show below.

