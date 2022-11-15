The Recording Academy has nominated Beyoncé for nine separate awards at the 2023 Grammys. The feat lands her at 88 for her career, tying her with Jay-Z for the most ever.

All-in-all, she is up for Record Of The Year (“Break My Soul“), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Song Of The Year (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), as well as, Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album Of The Year for her 2022 record, Renaissance.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As of now, Beyoncé currently has 28 total wins. With four more she becomes the highest-awarded artist of all time as well.

Beyoncé released Renaissance back on July 29, 2022. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, after moving 332,000 album-equivalent units. It is Beyoncé’s seventh consecutive album to debut at number one.

With her eighth nomination in the Record of the Year category, Beyoncé has become the most nominated artist there as well. The previous record holder was Frank Sinatra.

Jay-Z had reached 83 nominations back in 2021, passing Paul McCartney for the all-time lead. He was able to pick up five more on Tuesday, leaving him and his wife at a tie.

In addition to his contributions to Renaissance, the legendary rapper is also up for Best Rap Song with DJ Khaled’s, “God Did.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air on February 5 on CBS at 8:00 PM, EST.

🎉 Congratulations to all the 65th #GRAMMYs Nominees!



🎶 Read the full nominees list: https://t.co/6ll8jAXMrz



👀 Watch the 65th GRAMMY Nominations: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/L2JOJBuOpQ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022

