Kelly Rowland says that spoiling Beyonce and JAY-Z’s gender reveal for Blue Ivy was the “worst moment ever.” The Destiny’s Child singer recalled the embarrassing slip-up during a recent appearance on Billy Mann’s Yeah, I F**ked That Up podcast. She explained that she didn’t even realize she had made the mistake until seeing headlines reporting on Blue Ivy being a girl.

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of (Beyoncé)’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” Kelly responded when asked about her biggest mistake. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

Kelly Rowland With Beyonce

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 18: Singers Beyonce Knowles (L) and Kelly Rowland talk as they watch the 2007 NBA All-Star Game February 18, 2007 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The incident occurred while Rowland was speaking with TMZ in 2011. Discussing JAY-Z’s future as a father, Rowland remarked that he is, “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible,” before adding, “She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked after.”

“I was like, ‘What are they talking about? I didn’t say… Oh my God!’” Kelly recalled in the new interview. “It was bad because it was no one’s business. I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

Blue Ivy ended up being born in January 2012, making her now 11 years old. She’s recently been performing alongside her mother on the Renaissance World Tour. Until earlier this week, they had been traveling across Europe for a run of shows to promote Beyonce’s latest album of the same name. They’ve since, however, returned to the U.S. having performed in Philadelphia and Nashville in recent days. In addition to Blue Ivy, JAY-Z and Beyonce have since welcomed two six-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.

