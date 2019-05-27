mistake
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Says Spoiling The Sex Of Beyonce's Daughter, Blue Ivy, Was The "Worst Moment Ever"Kelly Rowland says her biggest mistake was spoiling Beyonce's gender reveal for Blue Ivy.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKodak Black Judge Admits An Error Was Made In His CaseKodak Black's criminal history was listed as a category 3 when, in reality, his offenses would make him a category 2.By Alex Zidel
- TVJanet Jackson Gets Mistaken For Ariana Grande By Mocked "Jeopardy!" ContestantA "Jeopardy!" contestant thought that a video of Janet Jackson performing was actually Ariana Grande, causing him to get roasted all over the Internet.By Lynn S.
- TVWendy Williams Has Brain Fart About Megan Thee StallionWendy Williams was embarrassed when she mistook Megan Thee Stallion for Meghan Trainor as she discussed the rapper's current label drama.By Alex Zidel
- RandomOrlando Bloom Messed Up Big With New TattooOrlando Bloom misspelled his son's name in new morse code tattoo. By Noah C
- RandomLil Wayne Admits He Thought 21 Savage Was A Group Of RappersLil Wayne is admittedly not very in tune with current rap artists.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryFat Joe Says Ignoring Eminem's Demos Was "Biggest Mistake" Of His LifeFat Joe regrets not listening to one of Eminem's many demo tapes.By Alex Zidel
- RandomFuture Fans Confused After Song About Turkish Sausages Uploaded To His SpotifyA German rapper managed to get his song onto Future's official Spotify profile.By Alex Zidel
- SportsIndians Pitcher Shane Bieber Mistaken For "Justin Bieber" On Topps Baseball Card"Is it too late to say sorry?" - Topps trading cards.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsT.I. Hilariously Corrects Fabolous' Spelling On Emily B Breakup PostFabolous plans on suing TMZ for "deflamation."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSecurity Harasses Lil Uzi Vert Twice After Not Recognizing Him: WatchSecurity guards mistake Lil Uzi for a fan, and take to harassing him on multiple occasions.By hnhh
- Pop CultureA$AP Ferg Mistakenly Referred To As A$AP Rocky's Brother In The Washington PostA$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg are close, but they're not that close.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Mistakes Sex Toy For Gun & Arrests Uber DriverSometimes, sex toys look like guns.By Aida C.
- SportsLakers Reportedly Plan On Signing JR Smith, Twitter ReactsHere we go again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBill Buckner Dies At 69 Years Old After Battle With Dementia: ReportBuckner passed away this morning.By Alexander Cole