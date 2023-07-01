Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour is making news at every single stop. We’ve already seen celebs like Zendaya and Lizzo in attendance and now a fellow R&B singer showed up. Critical darling Jazmine Sullivan gave credit to Beyonce after seeing one of her tour stops. She posted a long message in praise of Queen Bea on her Instagram story. “Lissun I almost cried 3, 4 times at the concert. Bey is really out michael and I’ll never to to her concert and not only be in awe, but act like adaledcent 13 year old fan,” Sullivan said on her story.

She wasn’t done praising the “Break My Soul” singer either. Subsequently she writes “We are celebrating this woman giving us 20+ years of hard work and excellence okkkkkk!!! Give it to her at the concert cuz she’s giving us her all her entire career.” While many have agreed with her praise, some fans took issue with her comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson. Fans in the comments of a repost of her story expressed their hesitations. “Beyonce has never and will never be anything like Michael Jackson. Can we stop with this please?????” one comment reads. “Michael is in a class by himself. Beyonce is who she is,” another reads.

Jazmine Sullivan Shows Love To Beyonce

Praising Beyonce is nothing new or surprising from Jazmine Sullivan. Last year in an interview she absolutely gushed over the pop icon. Sullivan called Beyonce her dream collaboration and said “it would be magic” for them to work on a song together. Sullivan has long cited Bey as a major influence on her music. Her most recent album Heaux Tales dropped back in 2021. It was a critically acclaimed concept album that featured Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R.

Early last year Jazmine Sullivan released Mo’ Tales, a deluxe edition of the album. The project featured 10 new tracks that nearly doubled its length and extended the concept it’s built around. What do you think of Jazmine Sullivan comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson? Let us know in the comment section below.

