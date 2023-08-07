Solange Becomes The Newest Voice Praising Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance Tour” Performance

As plenty of eyes are focused in on Beyonce’s Renaissance tour every night, one name in particular has been getting a lot of attention. Blue Ivy’s dancing pops up in viral posts night after night. Fans come in bulk to praise her excellent performances and impressive versatility considering her young age. One of the first people to come out with massive praise for Blue Ivy was her grandmother. Tina Knowles took to social media to share a clip of her dancing and explain just how impressive it was. “My baby Blue killing it last night in Philly” she posted after a Philadelphia stop on the Renaissance tour.

During a show last month Beyonce herself even took the opportunity to praise Blue Ivy’s performance while on stage in the middle of a show. Now, Solange is joining in with some praise of her own for the young superstar. She attended a Renaissance tour show over the weekend and had plenty of praise to dish out on her Instagram story. First she gushed over Bey herself saying “that’s myyyy sister yallll” over a clip of the “Break My Soul” singer performing. But she was somehow even more excited about Blue Ivy. “address me as blue’s auntie only,” she said in another story post shortly after.

Solange Showing Blue Ivy Love

Going forward, Solange Knowles only wants to be addressed as “Blue’s auntie” 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/kVVKT0nTbC — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) August 6, 2023

During a performance last night, Beyonce re-introduced Lizzo’s name into the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” She faced plenty of speculation about her intentions when she skipped the singers’ name while performing the song last week. Though she never made a comment on the situation herself, her mother Tina Knowles seemed to try and cool things off. In an Instagram post, she implied that Beyonce meant nothing by the admission.

Celebrities have showed out in bulk for stops on the Renaissance tour. Kamala Harris became the most recent notable name to attend over the weekend when she stopped at a show in Maryland. What do you think of Solange’s praise for Blue Ivy’s dancing on the Renaissance tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

