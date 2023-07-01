Last night Beyonce played her highly anticipated first US show on the Renaissance Tour. In one of the night’s most memorable moments, she was joined on stage for a dance number by daughter Blue Ivy. Video of the performance hit the internet and fans had a number of reactions. The main one being how impressed everyone was with her performance. “she literally out dances like 90% of the music industry,” said one comment. Some went even further with one comment declaring “She ate Beyoncé up in this one.” While that praise may have felt nice, there was someone even closer to Blue Ivy whose similar admiration likely felt even better.

Beyonce’s mom and Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Knowles was among those impressed with the performance. In a comment under a video of the show, Tina had nothing but praise for Blue Ivy. “My Baby Blue Killing it last night in Philly,” her comment reads. It’s far from the first time Tina Knowles has had praise for both Blue and her mother. She often uses Instagram to share videos of one or both of them while gassing up their abilities.

Tina Knowles Impressed By Blue Ivy’s Dancing

Tina Knowles is far from the only person impressed by the Renaissance tour. The elaborate shows have been met with nothing but praise from fans in attendance, including some celebrity names. Lizzo was spotted having the time of her life at a stop on the tour in Europe last month. Just this morning Jazmine Sullivan took to her Instagram story to load praise onto Beyonce. She claims to have cried 3 or 4 times during the show and even compared her to Michael Jackson.

Tina Knowles herself has been in attendance at some Renaissance Tour stops. A video made the rounds last month of her shushing a fan trying to talk to her during the show. She hilariously snapped at them before returning right back to singing along to the song. What do you think of Tina Knowles hyping up Blue Ivy on the Renaissance tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

