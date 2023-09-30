Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” Concert Film Dropping In AMC Theaters, Source Claims

According to a recent report by Variety, Beyonce is in the end stages of working out a deal with AMC to distribute a RENAISSANCE concert film to their theaters. A source reportedly told the outlet that fans could get to see the project as soon as December 1 of this year. The source also adds that the deal will see Beyonce taking home roughly half of the film's gross earnings. The deal is similar to the deal Taylor Swift recently agreed to for her Eras Tour concert film coming out next month.

Fans have been eagerly-anticipating more news of Beyonce's RENAISSANCE concert film for some time now. Another source claims that the film will include documentary-style elements showcasing Beyonce's process of putting the tour and album together. It'll also reportedly include footage from some of her most significant performances from the tour, as well as pieces of her long-awaited RENAISSANCE visuals.

Read More: Beyonce Breaks Her Own Monthly Touring Revenue Record

Beyonce's RENAISSANCE Concert Film Reportedly Arrives December 1

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

At the beginning of this month, it was rumored that the icon was shopping the visual album around with various streamers and studios. Above The Line spoke with a source who revealed that the "artsy" film was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen. “It’s a visual album movie," the source explained. "But it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King.”

Apparently, she had been weighing out her options for some time, and started shopping it around earlier this year. Nothing had ever come of it, however. “I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer,” the source said. “Or maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out? I don’t know…” What do you think of Beyonce's reported plans to distribute her RENAISSANCE concert film directly to AMC Theaters? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Beyonce.

Read More: Beyonce “Mute Challenge” Fail Gets Houston Concertgoer Smacked In Hilarious Video

[Via]