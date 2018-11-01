AMC
- Pop CultureBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Film Dropping In AMC Theaters, Source ClaimsReportedly, the film could arrive as soon as December 1.By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Walking Dead" Finale Reveals Final Season Will Debut In August With New TeaserThe zombie show will finally come to a close. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJaVale McGee Expresses Confusion Over GameStop-Robinhood FiascoJaVale McGee is just as confused as the rest of us.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJa Rule Slams Robinhood's GameStop Stock BlockAs the stock market continues to plunge into unexpected chaos, Ja Rule advises GameStop investors to "hold the line." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureReddit Forum Causes GameStop & AMC Stocks To Soar As Users Take On Wall StreetThe Reddit users led a chaotic revolt against big Wall Street hedge funds. By Madusa S.
- MoviesAMC Is Renting Out Its Theaters For Private Showings Starting At $99AMC is now letting customers rent out their theaters to maintain business during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- TVAndre 3000 Joins Jason Segel In Trailer For Mystery Series, "Dispatches From Elsewhere"Andre is putting on his acting hat again. By Noah C
- Movies"Joker" Viewer Spooks Audience By Clapping & Screaming During FilmPatrons at a movie theater in Time Square had a strange experience watching "Joker" this weekend.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAndré 3000 Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming AMC Series, "Dispatches From Elsewhere"We finally know why he been wandering around the streets of Philly playing the flute.By hnhh
- Movies"Walking Dead" Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Will Only Be Released In TheatersThese aren't TV movies.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Walking Dead" Spinoff Officially Confirmed By AMCThe "Walking Dead" universe continues to expand. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentA New "Walking Dead" Spinoff Is In DevelopmentThe "Walking Dead" universe is looking to expand. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Sequel Film Stars Aaron Paul, Will Premiere On NetflixJesse Pinkman's story is not over. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Has Been Renewed For A Tenth SeasonCue the ominous violins and passionate cries of "CARL?!"By Mitch Findlay
- TVThe Walking Dead Was The Most Pirated Show Of 2018"The Walking Dead" beat out "Game Of Thrones."By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead"s New Episode Teases A Big DeathSpoilers ahead.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicEminem Buys Out Detroit Movie Theater For "Bodied" ScreeningsIf you're in the Detroit area, hit up Eminem for some free tickets.By Alex Zidel