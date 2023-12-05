Solange Likes Tweet From Fan Defending Her Parenting

Being a public figure tends to open you up to all kinds of scrutiny. Even for someone like Solange, who is far from the most active celeb on social media can still sometimes catch the backlash. This time, someone online was taking aim at her for her parenting. "Solo hasn't looked over Julez since 2014. She is completely disconnected from that child," one particular tweet reads in reference to the R&B singer's 19-year-old son. But fans quickly came to her defense to point out how little anyone actually knows about her personal life.

One particular quote tweet read, "the internet is such a weird place because this sentiment is being expressed off ig comments and paparazzi pictures is wild. and this is exactly why I am appreciative of how limited she is now, some of y'all are really insane," the response reads. Solange must have agreed with some of all of the sentiments expressed because she gave the response tweet a like. Check out the full interaction below.

Solange Fans Stand Up For Her As A Mother

In the comments of a report of the tweet, even more fans came to Solange's defense. "Imagine trying to piece together someone’s life strictly based on what they post on social media 😐 weird," one of the top comments on the post reads. "he fact that some of y’all be so obsessed with these celebrities to the point yall create scenarios in household you don’t live in is insane," another commenter agrees.

Solange has been quiet musically for quite a while now. Her last studio album When I Get Home dropped all the way back in 2019. She's released almost no new material of any kind since. That hasn't stopped fans from continuing to stream songs from the album like "Binz," "Stay Flo," and "Almeda" with Playboi Carti which have all racked up tens of millions of streams. What do you think of Solange liking a tweet that defended her against some inflammatory statements about her parenting? Let us know in the comment section below.

