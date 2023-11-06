Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Celebrate Solange’s Son Julez’s Birthday In New Photos

Last month, Solange's only child Julez J. Smith Jr. celebrated his 19th birthday. The new graduate was surrounded by his family for the occasion, recently unveiling new photos from his birthday dinner on social media. In the new photos, his mother, aunt Beyonce, uncle Jay-Z, grandmother Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and more are seen in good spirits, gathered around the table to celebrate.

Fans note that he had quite the impressive guest list, which doesn't come as too much of a shock due to his close relationship with his family. During an Instagram Live over the summer, he answered some fans' questions about being related to so many superstars, revealing that their dynamic is similar to that of a lot of families.

Read More: Tina Knowles Celebrates Grandson Julez’s 19th Birthday

Julez Shares Sweet Photo From His Birthday Party

When asked if he ever texts his aunt Beyonce, he replied as though the answer should be obvious. "I feel like everybody texts their aunt," he described. "That's just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie." He didn't share a lot else however, explaining that he prefers not to share much of his family's business. "If you know me you know I don't speak on my family," he said. "That's for y'all to find out."

Fans first caught a glimpse of the lucky teen's birthday party last month, when his grandmother shared a sweet Instagram post in his honor. She posted a clip of the group singing "Happy Birthday" to Julez, noting how special it was for him to be serenaded by a room full of some of the best performers around. "Happy Birthday Julez," she began her heartfelt caption. "And happy Graduation ! We love you and are so proud of you. This is the song Happy Birthday when you get a bunch of singers together. The party was Great @solangeknowles you did that !!! [heart emojis]." What do you think of Julez's new photos from his 19th birthday celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Solange’s Son Talks Texting Beyonce, The Elevator Incident, And More

[Via]