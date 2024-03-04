Nicki Minaj's Viral Dance Choreographer Clears The Air After Being Called Out Online

Canadian internet personality Donté Colley has shared another update on the ongoing drama involving the dance choreography for Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU.” He claims he isn't getting an opportunity to collaborate nor proper credit for his work on a dance for the track.

“I have an update," he began in a new video. "So, let me get into it. I was reached out to by a member of her team and I wasn’t after payment for this. I was just looking for the opportunity to potentially collaborate and receive credit. Neither one of those options seemed possible and have been rejected. I want to thank you so much for your words of encouragement. Y’all saw something, knew it wasn’t right, and brought it to my attention and we should be uplifting and supporting each other and continuing to do so. So, I encourage other artists to seek credit for their work.”

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

Minaj previously addressed Colley's request for credit in a tweet from last month. “I thought a lady Zara made it up?" she wrote at the time."Thought she was an artist having fun w|it…? so glad barbz brought it2 my attention in time [making me proud as always]. I’ll have Casper reach out to this VERY TALENTED & seemingly VERY sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel seen, appreciated & paid.” From there, someone from Minaj's team explained why they weren't working with Colley on the tour. “Please STOP spreading false narratives," they wrote on Twitter. "We offered to pay him as a choreographer even though it was less than 10 seconds of choreo that we altered. ALSO offered him tix to his hometown w/ a meet a greet. He declined all this & demanded a shoutout and to get dance on stage w/ her!”

Donté Colley Addresses Nicki Minaj Drama

Check out Colley's latest update on the situation above. Minaj's next stop on tour will be in Las Vegas on Friday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and the Pink Friday 2 World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

