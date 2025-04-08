Nicki Minaj Named Billboard's Best Female Rapper Of All Time Over Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, & More

Nicki Minaj has been named the best female rapper of all time by Billboard. In doing so, she beat out Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and several other iconic artists who made the outlet's ranking. As for their criteria, Billboard factored in: "body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess)." The outlet noted that she became "the first female rapper to eclipse triple-digit Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2018" and that the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour became the highest-grossing tour for a female rapper in history."

"Fifteen years after she left earth with her godly verse on Kanye West’s 'Monster' and delivered her seminal Pink Friday debut album, the First Lady of Young Money is still running laps around the competition," the Billboard staff wrote. "Minaj quickly usurped the throne and stylistically rewrote the playbook for female rappers, while becoming an architect of pop music in the process. Whether she’s tapping into her storied rap personalities Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski or Chun-Li, or just spitting as Onika, the story of rap can’t be told without Minaj – and she’s got plenty of 'sons' around the industry running through the doors she busted down." All-in-all, Billboard ranked the top 25 female rappers of all time.

Nicki Minaj Albums

Nicki Minaj has put out several iconic albums over the course of her career. Her debut studio album, Pink Friday, topped the US Billboard 200 in 2010, making for the largest female rap album sales week of the 21st century at the time. She returned to the top of chart again two years later by dropping Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. In 2014, she shared her third studio album, The Pinkprint, following that with Queen in 2018 and finally, her most recent work, Pink Friday 2 in 2023.