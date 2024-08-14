EST Gee’s Artist, EST Lu Mike, Dies After Louisville Shooting

Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Rapper EST Gee backstage during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The tragedy took place just weeks after EST Gee's manager, EST Beach, suffered a similar fate.

EST Gee is dealing with yet another difficult loss, as recently, it was revealed that one of his artists passed away in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Police were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue early Sunday (August 11), over reports of gunfire. Reportedly, they discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which had already died. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, another one of them passed away shortly after. The final victim is still recovering from their injuries and is expected to survive.

One of the men who passed away was identified as EST Lu Mike, a close friend of the rapper's. At the time of writing, the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have also yet to identify a suspect. News of the tragedy arrives just after another member of EST Gee's circle, his manager EST Beach, died last month.

EST Lu Mike Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In Louisville

According to WDRB, EST Beach was found deceased in a vehicle in downtown Louisville in late July. He was only 31 years old when he was fatally shot. Beach had been in town for EST Gee's homecoming show, EST Gee + Friends Summer Jam, which took place on July 20 and featured artists like Future, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and more. EST Gee has yet to address EST Lu Mike's passing.

News of Lu Mike's passing also comes shortly after he previewed an upcoming track on Instagram. “Every time these n***as slip then we gon’ do ’em dirty / I’m into purgin’, ain’t nothing little about this 30," he rapped. What do you think of EST Lu Mike being shot and killed in Louisville this week? What about the tragedy taking place just shortly after EST Gee's manager died of gunshot wounds? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
