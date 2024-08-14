EST Gee’s Artist, EST Lu Mike, Dies After Louisville Shooting

The tragedy took place just weeks after EST Gee's manager, EST Beach, suffered a similar fate.

EST Gee is dealing with yet another difficult loss, as recently, it was revealed that one of his artists passed away in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Police were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue early Sunday (August 11), over reports of gunfire. Reportedly, they discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which had already died. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, another one of them passed away shortly after. The final victim is still recovering from their injuries and is expected to survive.

One of the men who passed away was identified as EST Lu Mike, a close friend of the rapper's. At the time of writing, the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have also yet to identify a suspect. News of the tragedy arrives just after another member of EST Gee's circle, his manager EST Beach, died last month.

EST Lu Mike Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In Louisville

According to WDRB, EST Beach was found deceased in a vehicle in downtown Louisville in late July. He was only 31 years old when he was fatally shot. Beach had been in town for EST Gee's homecoming show, EST Gee + Friends Summer Jam, which took place on July 20 and featured artists like Future, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and more. EST Gee has yet to address EST Lu Mike's passing.