As one of the hottest artists in contemporary trap, it was only a matter of time before EST Gee emerged as a true leader. As the most present voice on this new project, it’s exciting to see him as a curator and example to follow for his peers. Moreover, Young Shiners just released the EST compilation Shiners Are Forever, a concise 12-track offering that showcases a few different members. EST Zoski, Marti, Lu Mike, SkiMike, and DonWon carry some tracks here either by themselves or paired up with another MC. In addition, Lil Baby and Lil Jairmy provide guest appearances, resulting in a consistent albeit one-note instrumental and flow pallet.

Furthermore, that beat similarity can be seen across a few different production elements. As far as the flow, though, it’s similar to contemporary trap styles out of the South or even Detroit in some pockets, following a stream-of-consciousness approach with minimal breaks. But back to the instrumentals: hard-hitting kicks and snares, eerie piano leads, and hazy, menacing synth pads are all over Shiners Are Forever. With these tried and true sounds, EST Gee launches his new label with a consistent definition of their approach and sound.

EST Gee & Young Shiners’ Shiners Are Forever: Stream

Of course, it’s been quite the prolific year for the Louisville MC already, with his project MAD dropping back in March of this year. Hopefully this project propels Young Shiners to new heights, as there’s a lot of potential here for this sound to fully take shape and set itself apart from the game. If you haven’t heard Shiners Are Forever, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on EST Gee and Young Shiners.

Tracklist

1. Worldwide (with EST Zoski)

2. Throw It Up (with EST Gee & EST Marti)

3. Beat the Street (with EST Gee & EST Lu Mike)

4. Dark Cloud (with EST SkiMike feat. Lil Jairmy)

5. Rest In Piss (with EST Lu Mike)

6. One of One (with EST DonWon)

7. 100+ (with EST Gee & EST Marti and feat. Lil Baby)

8. Disrespect (with EST SkiMike)

9. Fill the Void (with EST Lu Mike)

10. Bet On Me (with EST Marti)

11. All Fact (with EST SkiMike)

12. World Is Yours (with EST Gee)

