EST Gee Insists He Tried To Help Homeless Sister, Sent Her $30K

Back in 2022, EST Gee's sister Keona took to social media to put the rapper on blast, accusing him of failing to help her out financially. According to her, she was homeless with multiple kids, but still didn't receive any assistance from her well-off brother. “I am EST Gee’s sister and I’m homeless,” she said tearfully. “I have five kids I don’t have any support.”

She went on to share a photo of her and EST Gee as teenagers with a critical caption. "When has it ever been okay to leave the woman in your family defensively and homeless???” she asked. “When did street n***as put they n***as before they family?!!! I miss this person." Her story certainly managed to get fans' attention, but according to EST Gee, she's not telling the whole truth.

EST Gee Responds To His Sister, Keona

He recently responded with a snippet of a song, as well as screenshots showing the amount of money he's sent his sister in recent months. Based on the screenshots, he appears to have sent her more than $30K. He followed up with a heartfelt caption, echoing the lyrics from the emotional track.

"Thought i heard my momma voice say help yo sister please / I did the best i could at the time gave like 50-60gs / She went on IG say she homeless and i aint give her nun / How you think that made me feel deep down in my stomach / Thought i was doin right by moving em down here wit they uncle / Til i seen some weird text from the oldest and my baby momma / Why yall sabatoge me?" What do you think of EST Gee's sister, Keona, accusing him of failing to help her out financially? What about his response to her claims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

