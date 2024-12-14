EST Gee Pays An Emotional Tribute To A Late Friend On "RIP Lu Mike"

Louisville, Kentucky's uber aggressive MC, EST Gee, is toning things down a bit for this new release, "RIP LU MIKE." Based on the title alone, you know it's going to be a more somber and emotional listen. It turns out to be just that, as the C.M.G. artist pays tribute to his late friend, who according to the lyrics, took his own life. It's a painful listen that isn't for the faint of heart. "RIP Lu Mike, took his own life, drawin' down on his opponent / They eyes was closed, so they wouldn't know, they just heard the four nick throwin' /
Even after he fell from shootin’ himself, you scared to walk down on him."
The production on the track, courtesy of FOREVEROLLING and Marko Lenz, matches the tone to perfection. It's sad, eerie, and beautiful all at the same time. The violin sections really sell it for us. For EST Gee, this is one of now four singles. "NEVER NEED" with Selfpaid Savage hit in August. Then, "Go" and "The Streets" were close behind in November. All of these including "RIP LU MIKE" are slated to land on his next project that's in the works, I Ain't Feeling You. For now, though, check out the gut-wrenching and hard-hitting new cut below.
"RIP Lu Mike" - EST Gee
Quotable Lyrics:
Press, press, press, press, press, get the extras (Know that ain't alright)
Five star powder cowboy Dak Prescott (Know that ain't alright)
Lion heart, I'm around for it when it's pressure (Know that ain't alright)
I don't respect, no n**** gettin' tipped off from detectives (Know that ain't alright)
Call, sell it quickly, you don't wanna die, right? (Know that ain't alright)
It's killers on the way to your place to get your mind right (Know that ain't alright)
