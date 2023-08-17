EST Gee Claims Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Held Him At Gunpoint

During his recent interview on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, EST Gee opened up about some of his previous experiences with law enforcement. The artist claims to have had a pretty poor relationship with the police from a young age, and it seems to be for good reason. Apparently, one police officer held EST Gee and his friend at gunpoint while they were kids. He also claims that the officer then went on to become involved with a high-profile case of police brutality.

“Louisville police is different,” he explained to the host. “You know how n***as teach them to not like the police? I don’t wanna say his name. He was involved in the Breonna Taylor sh*t, one of the police officers. When I was little, he walked a group of us home at gunpoint, on my granny. She lived in Turtle Creek.” EST Gee went on, “One of the dudes from the Breonna Taylor muthaf*cka. So I had my own experience early. The police they ain’t never helped me.”

EST Gee On Louisville Police

Breonna Taylor was only 26-years-old when she was shot and killed by police in her own apartment in 2020. Authorities claim to have mistaken Breonna’s residence for another that they were trying to search, instead breaking down the medical worker’s door. Her boyfriend was at the residence, and believed the officers were intruders. He responded by firing one shot at police. The officers ended up firing 22 shots, with several of them hitting Taylor.

Though it’s unclear which of the seven officers involved had the run-in with EST Gee, it’s clear why the experience had a profound impact on his relationship with law enforcement. He went on to explain that in the past, police have also interfered with his shows. “They told the promoter they didn’t want me in there,” he revealed. “The promoter was like, ‘Alright well I’m gonna have just [Lil Baby] then,’ and they was like, ‘Nah, ’cause Baby might try to bring Gee out,’ because he did before on some surprise sh*t.”

