Louisville Police Department
- MusicEST Gee Claims Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Held Him At GunpointEST Gee says the police have never been any help to him.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeLawsuit Claims Video Of Breonna Taylor's Death Is Being WitheldA Louisville lawyer is claiming that at least two of the officers that killed Breonna Taylor were wearing bodycams.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureTrial For Former Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Shooting Pushed To 2022: ReportThe new February 2022 date was chosen citing COVID-19 restrictions. By Madusa S.
- LifeBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Federal Lawsuit Against Louisville PDThe suit accuses Louisville PD of excessive force and unlawful search. By hnhh
- CrimeLouisville Police Department Fire 2 Cops Involved In Fatal Breonna Taylor ShootingTwo more officers involved in the fatal shooting have now been fired from the department as well. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLouisville Police Planning To Fire Two Detectives In Breonna Taylor CaseLouisville Police are seeking to fire two detectives involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeLouisville Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor's Murder Sues Her Boyfriend, Kenneth WalkerIn the lawsuit, police sgt. Jonathan Mattingly claims he suffered "severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress" that night, at the hands of Kenneth Walker. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeTwo Louisville Police Officers Shot In Wake Of Breonna Taylor Protests: ReportNew reports state that two officers in Kentucky have been wounded while patrolling protests.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNew Audio From Breonna Taylor Shooting Raises Conflicting StoriesThe death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville PD officers has left the world at a standstill in demand for justice, and newly-released audio tapes add even more questions to what happened on that fateful night.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor’s Family Says No-Knock Warrant Tied To Gentrification PlanBreonna Taylor's family is updating their lawsuit against Louisville with some shocking new allegations. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Attorneys Urge LMPD To Get Rid Of Plainclothes OfficersBreonna Taylor's attorneys want the LMPD to follow in the NYPD's footsteps and disband their plainclothes police unit.By Lynn S.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Incident Report Omits Tons Of Key DetailsThe Louisville Police Department has released the incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her home, but it's practically blank.By Lynn S.
- GramThe Game Once Met Breonna Taylor: Rapper Reminisces With Throwback PhotoThe Game shares an image he took with Breonna Taylor, on what would have been her 27 birthday. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Case: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Accused Of Sexual AssaultBreonna Taylor was killed in her home after plainclothes police officers barged in and shot her to death. Another woman, Emily Terry, shares her story of being sexually assaulted by one of the officers involved.By Erika Marie