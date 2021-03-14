Breonna Taylor
- MusicEST Gee Claims Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Held Him At GunpointEST Gee says the police have never been any help to him.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeCop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Finds New Law Enforcement JobThe police officer who killed Breonna Taylor has been rehired by another Kentucky police department.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor Investigation By Justice Dept. Finds Pattern Of Discriminatory Policing In LouisvilleThe Justice Department has found a pattern of discriminatory policing in Louisville in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Mother Confirms She & Tyre Nichols Shared The Same BirthdayBreonna Taylor's mother has shared that her daughter and Tyre Nichols had the same birthday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor’s Family Detail The Night She Was Killed By Police The family gave their first joint interview on Red Table TalkBy Lamar Banks
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Family To Appear On "Red Table Talk"The episode will air on Facebook Watch on October 12 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBrett Hankison Found Not Guilty Of Endangering Breonna Taylor's Neighbours During 2020 ShootingHankison has been acquitted by a jury on all three counts of felony wanton endangerment.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeLawsuit Claims Video Of Breonna Taylor's Death Is Being WitheldA Louisville lawyer is claiming that at least two of the officers that killed Breonna Taylor were wearing bodycams.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor Protesters Arrested Near Kentucky DerbyThe protesters had a gun pointed at them by a man eating at a local diner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHorse Named After Breonna Taylor Wins Kentucky Derby RaceA horse named after Breonna Taylor won a race at the Kentucky Derby, this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicCordae Dodges Felony From Breonna Taylor Protest ArrestThe rapper was arrested last July after protesting outside of Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Kentucky.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrial For Former Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Shooting Pushed To 2022: ReportThe new February 2022 date was chosen citing COVID-19 restrictions. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor's Mother Tamika Palmer Calls BLM Louisville A "Fraud"In a since-deleted post, Palmer criticized the chapter for continuing efforts in her daughter's name without involvement from the family.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSimon & Schuster Refuses To Distribute Louisville Cop's Breonna Taylor Tell-AllSimon & Schuster has "decided not be involved in the distribution" of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly's book, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeCop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Lands Book Deal About Incident: ReportJonathan Mattingly, who is suing Taylor's boyfriend, has reportedly penned, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Erika Marie
- LifeBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Federal Lawsuit Against Louisville PDThe suit accuses Louisville PD of excessive force and unlawful search. By hnhh
- RandomBreonna Taylor Protests Erupt Across The Country On First Anniversary Of DeathCalls for justice for Breonna Taylor were reignited as people took to the streets across the country to protest a year after her passing, with some demonstrations turning violent. By Madusa S.