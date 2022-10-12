Breonna Taylor’s untimely death still lingers in the hearts and minds of many Americans today. It’s been nearly three years since the 26-year old medical technician was gunned down in the comfort of her own home while asleep with her boyfriend. On Wednesday, the slain young women’s family joined Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow and Adrienne Banfield Norris on Red Table Talk to open about the fateful night of Taylor’s murder for the first time.

Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, revealed that he fired one shot at what he expected to be intruders, striking an officer in the leg. Police retaliated by firing more than 30 shots, ultimately killing Taylor. Walker was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer, however, the charges were ultimately dropped.

“I think the only reason I was arrested that night was for being Black,” Walker shared. “Before all this, I would never have thought I would go see a therapist. I ran out of options. I was hurting all day every day. I’m definitely paranoid. Nobody knows where I live.”

Breonna’s sister Ju’Niyah added that she still goes to Taylor’s old apartments sometimes and sits in the parking lot. “It just gives me a sense of relief sometimes.” Her mother , Tamika Palmer, revealed that she waited 10 hours before someone informed her of her daughter’s death. “The officer tells me that tow ambulances went through [Breonna’s apartment] and I needed to go to the hospital.” She ultimately returned to Taylor’s apartment complex after leaving the hospital to find officers “laughing and joking around” before finding out that her daughter was murdered.

“To leave there, and still not know what happened was insane.” The emotional interview comes two months after four former Louisville police officers were charged by federal authorities with violating Taylor’s civil rights.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a chance to grieve,” Palmer shared. Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk, available now on Facebook Watch.