Judge Dismisses Charges Against Two Former Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor's Murder

Neither officer was present at the Breonna Taylor raid, but they were charged with submitting a false affidavit for it.

The Breonna Taylor case just got a massive update, as federal U.S. District Court Judge Charles Simpson reportedly dismissed charges against two former police officers involved in the raid on her house in which cops murdered her. Former detective Joshua Jaynes and former officer Kyle Meany were charged with "submitting a false affidavit" back in 2022, which is what prompted the raid in the first place. Also, they faced accusations of fabricating a "false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles" in designing the search warrant with "false information." These initial charges reportedly could've resulted in life sentences. According to TMZ, neither officer was there during the raid.

Furthermore, on Thursday (August 22), Judge Simpson reportedly claimed that this search warrant did not cause Breonna Taylor's death. Rather, Simpson attributed her murder to her boyfriend Kenneth Walker and how he shot at officers, and characterized this as the "legal cause" of her death. "There is no direct link between the warrantless entry and Taylor’s death," the ruling reportedly reads. "Taylor’s death was proximately caused by the manner in which the warrant was executed.

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor's Murder

"[Kenneth Walker’s] decision to open fire, as alleged and argued, was the natural and probable consequence of executing the warrant at 12:45 a.m. on 'an unsuspecting household,'" the ruling reportedly continued concerning Breonna Taylor. "That decision prompted the return fire, which hit and killed Taylor." Per TMZ, former detective Jaynes still faces "two counts of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records, and witness tampering" charges in this case. On the other hand, Meany faces "one charge of [making a] false statement to federal investigators." He and Jaynes could serve up to five and 40 years respectively if found guilty.